Julie Murphy, Jeramey Kraatz celebrate launch of new books

Young adult authors Julie Murphy and Jeramey Kraatz celebrated the simultaneous launch of their new books at a release party held at the South Irving Library on Tuesday, May 9.

Julie Murphy is the author of the New York Times bestsellers Side Effects May Vary and Dumplin’. Her newest book, Ramona Blue tells the story of Ramona, a very tall girl with blue hair, and how she is beginning to question her future, her sexuality, and her place in life.

“As she’s entering into her senior year, Ramona is starting to feel as though she’s kind of outgrowing her life,” Murphy said. “She’s much too tall for this trailer that she lives in, she is starting to wonder if she’s going to be stuck here forever taking care of her sister, she’s trying not to begrudge her sister of this, but it’s still really hard because even when we love our families, sometimes they’re a burden, and there’s just no getting past that.”

Murphy added that this book, like her previous work Dumplin’, was a very personal story for her.

“I hate when people call books ‘important,’ but it really was an important book for me to write personally,” Murphy said. “I feel like if Dumplin’ represented everything that you can physically see about me, Ramona represents everything that you cannot [see]. It was a really personal experience, and I’m glad it’s out there.”

Meanwhile, Jeramey Kraatz, author of The Cloak Society series, launched a brand new series of books with Space Runners: The Moon Platoon, the first in a four-part series.

“It’s about this kid named Benny Love, he’s the main character,” Kraatz said. “He wins one of one hundred scholarships to go to the Lunar Taj, which is a giant, sort of Willy Wonka-esque resort on the moon. They fly cars up there, because why not? Once they get up there, an asteroid storm hits, and they find out there are some “moon secrets” and maybe not everything is as it seems, and maybe aliens aren’t the only bad guys.”

The series will be Kraatz’s first foray into an outer space setting, and he humorously added that the experience has been a major learning curve for him as an author.

“If you ever want to write a book, don’t set it in the year 2085 and also on the moon, because you’re going to be on Wikipedia all the time trying to figure out how gravity works,” Kraatz joked. “Even though you think you know [what you’re talking about], your copy editors are still going to be so mad at you and start linking you to NASA articles.”

Mary Hinson, the senior library assistant of teen services at South Irving Library, explained that Murphy and Kraaatz both have books coming out around the same time, which prompted the double launch party. She added that both authors have also been friends with each other and with the library for many years.

“Julie and Jeramey are two of DFW’s local YA and middle-grade authors, and they’re good friends with us here in the library,” Hinson said. “They come out and do events to help us encourage our teens to come out to our programs, and they give back to the community. We love doing these author events for them, so we can give them a really good time.”

Hinson added that author-based events like the launch party are vitally important to getting more young people interested in reading.

“Authors becoming people who can have one-on-one interactions, whether through author visits or through social media, helps kids create a connection to stories,” Hinson said. “That not only reminds them of their own lives, but help them experience other people’s lives as well.”