Mark your calendar!

Celebrate Coppell – Party In The Park

July 1, 2 – 10 p.m.

Coppell’s annual Independence Day celebration returns to Andrew Brown Park East, 260 E. Parkway Blvd. Park bigger and better than ever.

5k for Coppell Special Olympics

July 1

The Get You In Shape Coppell 5K benefiting Coppell Special Olympics is a community event with a 1-mile fun run and a timed 5K Race on July 1st and is a part of Celebrate Coppell. This will be the first 5k in the newly updated Coppell Parks. For more information and to register for this family-friendly, community event visit: www.Coppell5K.com.

Irving Heritage House

July 2, 3-5 p.m.

Recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Little Golden Books, a special exhibit of vintage books from the collection of Heritage Society member Karen Jackson will be on display at the Irving Heritage House. The Heritage House is located at 303 South O’Connor and monthly tours now include Mary’s Playhouse in the garden area as well. Admission is free. Guest will receive a complimentary copy of the history book Irving, Texas: From Rails to Wings by Norma Stanton.

Little Golden Books were created in 1942 for children. Some of the first books included Three Little Kittens, Bedtime Stories, Prayers for Children, The Little Red Hen and the all-time favorite and the top seller The Poky Little Puppy. The books have been colorfully illustrated with distinct styles from such artists as Richard Scarry, Eloise Wilkin, and Garth Williams. The books sold for 25 cents and you were even allowed to write your name in them.

School Supply Drive

July 2-August 6

Help Irving ISD students start the school year off right by donating school supplies. All Irving Fire Stations are collecting school supplies July 2 through August 6. Supplies needed include:

Backpacks

Composition books

Crayons (24 count)

Rulers (standard and metric)

2-inch binders with dividers

Plastic folders with brads and pockets

No. 2 pencils

Small scissors

Spiral notebooks

Washable markers (8 count)

Erasers (large, bevel)

Glue sticks

Notebook paper (wide and college ruled)

Colored pencils (12 count)

Pencil box or pouch

Financial donations are also being accepted. Contact 972-600-5018 for more information.

Irving’s Star-Spangled Parade

July 4, 9 a.m.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. July 4 at Sowers Street and Irving Boulevard, near Millennium Park, and concludes about 10 a.m. After the parade, a reception at Heritage Park, 217 S. Main St., will include free watermelon, airbrush tattoos, balloons and a concert by Leo Hull and the Texas Blues Machine.

Celebrate Coppell – Parade Down Parkway

July 4, 9 a.m.

Parade Route – Samuel To Parkway Blvd., West On Parway To Town Center

Celebrate Independence Day with a patriotic parade! Put on your red, white and blue and head over to the parade route early for the best spot.

Irving’s party and fireworks

July 4, 6 p.m.

The celebration continues along Lake Carolyn, 601 E. Las Colinas Blvd. Entertainment includes live music by Downtown Fever, DJ Chris Brown and the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra’s Brass Quintet. The 20-minute fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m. More than 20 food vendors will offer hot and cold treats.

Other activities include airbrush tattoos, photos with Uncle Sam and both wet and dry inflatable rides. Swim attire is not required; towels are recommended. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawns chairs; outside food and beverage is permitted.

Memorial Event for Police

July 7, 11 a.m.

The first anniversary of the Dallas police shooting brings memories of a tragic night for the Dallas Police Department, DART and El Centro College. El Centro has scheduled a memorial event to honor the officers who died that night, those who were wounded (including two El Centro police officers, Cpl. Bryan Shaw and Officer John Abbott) and all of those officers who responded.

The event will be held in the Student Center.

Memorial Event for Police

July 7, 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Tribute 7/7, an organization led by the Dallas Police Department and other law enforcement associations, is to thank the community for its support of law enforcement and to encourage more communication between them.

Tribute 7/7 is planning an evening of remembrance at City Hall Plaza for the community to gather and share memories of the 2016 events; show support to officers and their families who attend; and celebrate the officers who were lost that night.