Mark your calendar!

Blood Drive

June 3, noon – 6 p.m.

Gift of Life Blood Drives held in conjunction with Carter Bloodcare at the Irving Mall. The Carter Bus will be parked at the south entrance near Las Lupes Restaurant. The blood donations will benefit the children who are treated at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Irving Heritage House

June 4, 3pm – 5pm

In a bedroom called “The Bride’s Room,” wedding gowns spanning several decades, are displayed in the Irving Heritage House, located at 303 South O’Connor. Docent led tours begin at 3pm and 4pm. Admission is free. Group tours may also be scheduled on alternate days. The Heritage House is a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark.

Adult English Literacy Summer Academy

June 5-29, 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Irving ISD will host a free Adult English Literacy Summer Academy during the month of June. Classes will meet Monday-Thursday, at the Irving ISD Administrative Annex (820 N. O’Connor Road, Irving, TX 75061). Topics include family literacy, ESL, GED basic literacy skills, citizenship and civics lessons, entrepreneurship, computer literacy and conversations. Register in person at the Administrative Annex on the first day of class. Please bring a government-issued form of identification (social security card, driver’s license, birth certificate, passport, Texas ID, residency card). For more information, call 972-600-3770.

Irving Concert Series

June 9, 7 to 8:45 p.m.

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.