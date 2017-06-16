Mark your calendar!

Beach Party

June 16, 7 – 10 PM

Make a splash and cool off with some fun away from the sun at the South Irving Library. Enjoy making beach-y crafts, playing summer games, posing for a photo as you catch a wave and ride the tide, and watching Disney’s Moana (2016, PG).

Juneteenth Celebration

June 17, 5 to 8 PM

This year’s celebration will pay homage to museums that share information about the origin of the Juneteenth holiday. In addition, the celebration will include a free community picnic and concerts sponsored by In-N-Out Burger. Tributes to the Jackie Townsell Bear Creek Heritage Center and the newly opened National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. are planned. Outdoor games, a vendor marketplace and children activities will be available. Residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for concerts.

Concert Series 4 Kids

June 22, 10 AM

The music of AndyRo is just half the fun, the event has so much more going on. Before the show starts kids can check out the playground and participate in a craft activity. There will be a concession stand available; however, outside food and drinks are allowed. Covered seating is limited, attendees are

Irving Concert Series

June 23, 7 to 8:45 PM

The Irving Concert Series will highlight several genres with a New Orleans influence including jazz, big brass, Cajun and more. Food vendors will serve up dishes with flavors straight from NOLA.

All shows and are held at the Whistlestop Plaza, 123 W. Irving Blvd., Irving, TX 75060. Admission and parking are free. Seating is not provided, visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. Outside food and beverages are allowed. Mardi Gras beads will also be passed out, while supplies last.