Memorial Day Service honors Irving’s veterans

Irving residents united to pay tribute to the veterans who gave their lives in service to our country during the annual Irving Memorial Day Service presented at the former Irving Central Library Auditorium on Sunday, May 28.

The ceremony was hosted by the Irving Veterans Memorial Park Committee. Sharon Barbosa-Crain, a committee member, feels it is important to remember the people who serve and fight in extraordinary events such as wars.

“It’s important to remember that we’re not celebrating war; we are honoring those who had to take part in war,” Barbosa-Crain said. “We do the programs, so we give people in the community the chance to come together themselves in a community fashion to honor those folks.”

Army veteran and Irving resident Johnny Lopez attended the ceremony and referred to Memorial Day as one of the happiest days of his life.

“I am celebrating beyond words,” Lopez said. “I served, but I didn’t give all, so I am so happy to be here to honor those that did give all.”

Lopez looks forward to the Memorial Day ceremony every year. This year’s ceremony included patriotic musical performances by The Silvertones under the direction of Woody Schober.

“I always get moved when they play the selections where you stand for whatever branch you represent,” Lopez said. “I think it’s just so neat, and The Silvertones make it fabulous.”

Corporal Kirk Mansfield of the United States Army served as the event’s Moment of Reflection speaker.

“I came from a very military family, most of the males on my dad’s side were career Army or Air Force,” Mansfield said. “When I was in high school, both September 11 and the invasion of Iraq occurred.

“I thought, worst case scenario I’ll retire after 20 years, or I can go get a college degree. I thought it was kind of stepping stone for a future either way. I quickly realized by the first deployment that I did not want to stay in for 20 years and college seemed to be a much better option.”

After serving five years, Mansfield went to Dallas Baptist University to earn a degree in history as well as a teaching certificate. He currently lives in Irving and is a history teacher at Birdville High School. He really enjoyed the program and plans to attend all future events put on by the committee.

“I thought the event was astonishing.” Mansfield said. “I loved it. I thought it was kind of the perfect blend of paying tribute to those that have gone before us in the spirit of the Memorial Day service, but it was also a good tribute celebrating America.”

“We hope we’re able to reach more people, so they have an opportunity to honor those people who have done something extraordinary for us,” Barbosa-Crain said. “People really appreciate the fact they can come together in a community way to remember them.”