Students learn many benefits of school garden

A group of students gathered on the grounds of Universal Academy in Irving on Saturday morning, May 13, planting everything from Gerber daisies and roses to tomatoes and basil. Their efforts were the beginning of a garden they planned, and with support from teachers and Home Depot, the students’ ideas became a reality.

Seventh and eighth grade teacher Daphne Hood watched as students gently lowered plants into the ground.

“Universal Academy is like a family,” Hood said. “This is like a home, so why not beautify our home?”

The school has dubbed the day, “Beautification Day.” It is an effort Universal Academy Principal Sheraton Duffey hopes will not only provide students with experiential learning opportunities, but will also provide them the satisfaction that comes from giving to others. Ultimately, the produce in this garden, ranging from tomatoes, peppers, grapes and variety of herbs, will be shared with organizations that feed local families in need.

“This is such a wonderful project, because it’s not just about building a garden; it’s about also building relationships with the community. Our school and our students deserve that,” Duffey said. “One of the things we wanted to do is to give back to the community.”

The idea for the garden had been in the works for quite a while, Duffey says, but the impetus for kicking off the project was born when a staff member at Universal Academy, who also works as an associate at the North Irving Home Depot, mentioned the garden to the store manager. The manager agreed to donate plants and a team of employee volunteers to support the students.

“Our team has gone above and beyond,” said Gabe Palacios, a Home Depot Associate. “I’m really excited. We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into it, so to finally see it come together feels really, really good.”

Researchers have found that exposure to nature does everything from reduce stress to increase mental clarity. At Universal Academy, teachers are confident that students’ experiences with the planning, planting and observation of the garden will inspire critical thinking and creativity.

“The kids are getting excited to see what the potential is,” third grade teacher Jasmyne Perkins said. “They’re really enjoying being able to contribute as they watch it grow. They’re excited because they know that next year, this will be a big part of their learning.

“As a writing teacher, it’s nice to find some inspiration. The students are able to come outside and you can get them to do their descriptive writing, smelling the flowers, talking about the colors and the sizes and shapes. It’s nice to get out of the classroom and get dirty for the sake of learning.”

Universal Academy is a charter school of more than 2,000 students from nine cultures, backgrounds and nationalities in grades kindergarten through 12. The Beautification Day project supports what the school refers to as reciprocal teaching strategies, or RTS.

“We’re really big on [RTS] here at Universal Academy,” Duffey said. RTS comprises a series of steps including predictions, questioning, clarification and summarization. As students move from the planning stages of their sustainable garden through the planting and growth phase, “they can write about it and talk about the process as a whole. We’re really big on building critical thinking skills.”

“As a reading teacher,” Hood said, “what I plan to do is to bring them out and let them identify flowers and different plants and herbs. I’m going to let them research them, read about them and actually be able to put hands on them to make their reading come to life.”

A group of enthusiastic fifth graders shared their thoughts about the experience.

“I like being out here planting because I really like nature and all of the color that the plants have,” student Francisco Henriquez said. “I’m learning that there are so many different types of flowers that can make you happy.”

“This garden is really showing us teamwork — how to work together,” student Natalia Careaga said. “There are so many things you can learn from these plants.”

“It’s an opportunity to learn photosynthesis and the water cycle,” student Lorena Melo said.

“I’m happy to be here to help people plant and have fun,” student Fatima Errasti said. “I can help people in my community, and it’s fun to learn about nature.”

“We’re going to be out here as much as we possibly can,” third grade teacher Anessa Baker said. “I garden at home. We have a vegetable garden and an herb garden, and I’ve always talked about it to my students. They’re interested in our lives, too; they want to be bonded with us. I’ve shown them pictures, but this is going to be so much nicer.

“We can come out here, and we can use those RTS strategies. We can pick a leaf off an herb, and we can ask, ‘What do you think this is? What does it smell like? What could we make with this?’ We can talk about the growth process in science and we can write about it. There’s so much we can do out here.”