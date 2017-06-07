Taste of Irving serves more than food

The smells of burgers and barbecue filled the air of Cimarron Park on Saturday afternoon, May 19. Food trucks and restaurant vendors from all over the city were in attendance for the fourth annual Taste of Irving event.

The celebration featured over 20 different food vendors selling a wide variety of food, local merchants selling handmade items, cooking demonstrations, live musical performances, and activities for children.

“The purpose of any of our events is to introduce Irving to people who aren’t familiar with everything that it has to offer,” Jasmine Lee, special events coordinator for the City of Irving, said. “With a theme like Taste of Irving, we can support and recognize our local restaurants and our local crafts and artist vendors. It’s a way to bring everybody together and the community can come and have fun as well.”

The one day event draws over 5,000 people each year.

“Every year our surveys tell us people want more,” Lee said. “The great thing about this festival is that it’s really affordable; of course parking and admission are free. All of the food is sold for $5 or less, so it makes this an easy event for families to come out and enjoy and hopefully find a new favorite restaurant.”

A restaurant that has participated in Taste of Irving since the beginning is Aspen Creek. Aspen Creek managing partner Chad Tuck decided to participate in Taste of Irving when he took over the restaurant four years ago.

“I’ve done festivals like this before,” Tuck said. “It’s a good way to get some exposure. It’s been an awesome thing to be a part of, being able to get out there in the community, letting people know who we are and what we’re about.”

Aside from having food and merchant vendors, the festival also brought in performers for their main and second stages.

The main stage had musical performances from three different bands, The Obscure Dignitaries, Bollywood Productions and Havana NRG. The theme for the main stage was cultural music.

The second stage, or the culinary stage, featured chef instructors and culinary students from the Art Institute of Dallas, providing live demonstrations of various menu items from the student-run restaurant, the Chef’s Gallery.

“After every demonstration they hand out free samples to the first 50 people so people can actually get some free food at Taste of Irving in addition to the low cost food from the vendors,” Lee said.

LeAnn Thompson attended Taste of Irving specifically for the culinary demonstrations.

“I immediately came to the demonstration,” Thompson said. “With me being a chef, I’m interested in the culinary end of it.”

Culinary demonstrator Mark Scharninghausen, a current student at the Art Institute, demonstrated how to cook couscous with minced herbs and sautéed shrimp with pesto.

“It’s a really simple dish, it’s tasty, it’s really easy, and you can make it in less than 30 minutes at home,” Scharninghausen said.

This was Scharninghausen’s second time at the Taste of Irving doing live demonstrations and he hopes people realize that cooking is not something to be intimidated by.

“I hope they pick up a little bit more knowledge about cooking and seeing that it isn’t as scary as everybody thinks it is,” Scharninghausen said. “Some of the dishes they see look really, really fancy, but they’re actually fairly simple to make. It’s all about presentation.”

Taste of Irving has become an annual tradition for Irving residents, and with the amount of success it’s garnered it will only continue to grow.

“The event has been a success all four years,” Lee said. “We’ve been really fortunate. We’ve always had a great crowd, it’s really enjoyed, and Irving comes out in full force.”