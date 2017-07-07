Irving police department honored with barbeque

Just in time for summer grilling season, the Open Door Church in Irving hosted a barbeque to show their appreciation for the Irving police department on Tuesday, June 6.

“Last year, we had our first event after the police shootings in Dallas,” Open Door Church Pastor Phil Durham said. “We wanted a way to honor the police here in Irving.”

Food and drinks were donated to Pastor Durham’s group. A dozen volunteers passed out meals to the officers to show the church’s support for everything the officers do for the community.

The church is only a year and a half old. One way they have started making an impact is by having a strong youth group presence. The barbeque is another way they hope to bring the community closer together.

“We wanted to not forget,” Durham said. “Just because there’s no tragedy going on, we’re not going to forget the police. We really want to serve those who serve us, and certainly let the officers know that we care about them.”