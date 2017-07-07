Kona Ice now serving Irving

Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is introducing Irving to its distinctive blend of entertainment and gourmet frozen treats.

“The communities’ first taste of our cool treats and colorful truck will keep them coming back for more,” said Cynthia Sanchez, the local resident and entrepreneur who has teamed up with her family to launch her new food truck franchise in Irving. “It will only be a matter of time before our Kona truck captures the hearts, minds and taste buds of the neighborhoods we serve.”

Kona Ice offers ten tastes on the truck’s Flavorwave, an interactive dispensing system in which individuals select from one or more of the flavors to pour over their fluffy snow, or the additional 20-plus flavors and 500 different combinations available.

“It’s an opportunity to enjoy a unique, tropical treat,” Sanchez said. “For a couple of dollars you can experience the excitement of the truck, flavor your own Kona Ice, donate to an organization you care about, and kick back for a few minutes enjoying the sounds of the tropics. It’s an escape that everyone can enjoy.”

Equally as appealing about the launch of Kona Ice of Central Irving is its philanthropic commitment. Sanchez is continuing the mobile franchise’s tradition of donating money each year to local school groups, teams and community organizations, and gives back a percentage of the proceeds from each stop. Nationwide, Kona Ice has donated more than $40 million to community-based organizations since its launch in June 2007.

“Cynthia shares our commitment to giving back,” said Tony Lamb, founder and president of Florence, Ky.-based Kona Ice. “She wants to have a positive influence on the people in their community, whether it’s new text books, sports uniforms or, simply, a smile. We are proud to have her on-board. Together, we are excited to make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

Beyond fundraisers, popular spots for the food truck franchise include fairs, festivals, corporate events, neighborhood socials, church events and birthday parties. Sanchez’s truck also maintains regular weekday and weekend routes.

To learn more about Kona Ice of Central Irving and to book your next event, contact Cynthia Sanchez at csanchez@kona-ice.com or (682) 222-6447.