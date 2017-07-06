Jane Marlow Easter, 87 of Irving, Texas, passed away on July 5, 2017. Jane was born in Fort Worth, Texas on September 10, 1929. She graduated from Irving High School and earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Texas Christian Universi-ty. She later obtained her Master’s Degree from Southern Meth-odist University. Jane experienced a long teaching career with the Dallas Independent School District. She also enjoyed extensive travel around the world in the summers. Fol-lowing her retirement, Jane spent countless hours caring for her mother, two aunts and an uncle. Jane was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and most recently attended Beltline Road Church of Christ. In her later years Jane made many friends at the Park Manor Apartments where she lived as well as at Fresenius Dialysis Center in Irving. Fami-ly and maintaining family traditions was very important to Jane. She came from a family of Irving pio-neers and early settler, Thomas Haley, was her grandfather. She was a great historian of the history of Irving as well as the Haley fami-ly. Jane was very inde-pendent and until re-cent months, she con-tinued to drive herself to dialysis three times a week.

Jane is survived by her sister-in-law, Lura Easter Barganier and her husband, Frank, of Irving; nieces, Mary Easter Casey and her husband, Jackie of Abilene, and Cindy Easter Arnold of Den-ton; cousins, Marinell Zaun, Vera Lou Gleg-horn, Glenn Gleghorn and Sue Huffman; numerous grand-nieces and nephews; as well as many lifelong friends. Jane is preced-ed in death by her par-ents, J.C. and Flora Haley Easter and her brother, Joel Carlton Easter.

Funeral services are being handled by Don-nelly’s Colonial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday evening at the funeral home from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. The memorial service for Jane will be held at Beltline Road Church of Christ in Irving on Saturday, July 8 at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Haley Ceme-tery. The family would like to thank the staff at Fresenius Dialysis Center and Irving Nurs-ing and Rehabilitation for their devotion, care and love they provided to Jane.