Atos opens state-of-the-art facility

Atos, a global leader in digital transformation, opened a new regional headquarters in Irving with a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday, July 18. The 800,000 square foot facility featured the company’s first North American Business Technology and Innovation Center, which will allow customers to have hands on experiences with their latest innovations.

“This new building in Dallas is a natural progression of our trajectory in the United States,” said Michel-Alain Proch, Senior Executive Vice President of North American Operations of Atos. “By providing the latest technology to our employees, we want to empower them to achieve firsts in the industry for our customers. To accelerate our expansion, we will continue to recruit top talent in the region.”

Atos works across 72 countries and is one of the largest IT service providers in Europe. Their expansion into North America comes on the heels of a string of strategic acquisitions including signing a contract to provide infrastructure and data center services to National-Bank in Germany and teaming up with Dell EMC Cloud to launch Atos Canopy Orchestrated Hybrid Cloud for Microsoft Azure Stack.

“We have a large employee base here based on all of the acquisitions that were centralized,” said Lacey Hautzinger, the company’s senior director of marketing communications. “Why do many companies come to Dallas: it’s the central location, it’s the airport, and the ease of getting clients in and out. We have many North American customers, and we really wanted to put our footprint here in Irving.”

The facility contains a cafeteria, which features locally produced foods, and a game room.

“This is where we want to bring most of our customers in North America,” Hautzinger said. “We can show them what we are able to do, and show them our innovations, and come up with creative ideas.”

Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer expressed his enthusiasm for the new headquarters.

“Atos is a significant addition to Irving’s roster of leading national and international corporations,” Stopfer said. “Not only has Atos chosen a stunning new facility, the company will contribute a tremendous depth of experience, opportunity, and leadership to our city. We are proud Atos chose Irving as its North American Regional Headquarters, and we welcome this exceptionally innovative technology company and its employees to their new Irving home.”

Stopfer and Michel-Alain Proch, Atos Group’s Senior Executive Vice President and CEO North America, both shared the honor of cutting the ribbon. Proch believes the prosperity of the 650 employees depends on a suitable workplace.

“It’s important to not only have a place but to work, but also to play, and that is really the success of an enterprise,” he said.

Chad Harris, president of Atos North American Operations, is proud their business technology solutions company is coming to North America.

“It’s important because it represents the center of innovation, not just because as us for employees and what we do to create solutions for our customers, but it also represents the center of innovation for Fortune 500,” he said. “These companies allow CEOs to come into Irving and imagine a future for their business. It’s not only important for us as a provider, but for the city, and we do this with great pride.”