Coppell hires two Deputy City Managers

Two new leaders will soon take the helm as Deputy City Managers for the City of Coppell. Traci Leach, Assistant City Manager for the City of La Porte and Noel Bernal, Assistant City Manager for the City of Taylor, were selected and offered the positions in late July. Leach and Bernal will officially join the City of Coppell team on Aug. 28.

“The entire Executive Team participated in the interview process and were highly impressed by these two individuals and their commitment to service,” Coppell City Manager Mike Land said. “Each brings a unique set of skills to the Executive Team and both are committed to becoming actively involved in the community.”

Leach has been the Assistant City Manager in the Houston-area City of La Porte since 2011 and began her career in Farmers Branch as a management analyst in 1999. She is committed to community service and has volunteered her time as a member of the La Porte Education Foundation and as President-Elect of the La Porte Rotary Club. She was also named Rotarian of the Year in 2015. Leach received her Masters of Public Administration from the University of North Texas in 1999 and her Bachelors of Political Science from Austin College in 1997. She is married and has one daughter.

Bernal has served as the Assistant City Manager for the Austin-area City of Taylor since 2015. He also served as City Manager for the City of Falfurrias and La Villa and began his public service career in economic development for the City of Pharr. He is highly involved in professional development and serves on the membership committee, City Managers of Tomorrow Task Force and as the Region VII Treasurer for the Texas City Management Association. Bernal received his Masters of Public Administration in 2013 and his Bachelors in Sociology from the University of Texas Pan American. He is married and has a son and a daughter.

The Deputy City Manager positions in Coppell were previously held by current City Manager Mike Land and Mario Canizares, who accepted a position for the City of Denton last May.

SOURCE City of Coppell