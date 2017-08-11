Educational scholarships awarded to children of Irving Police Department

Fran Mathers of Via Reál Restaurant awarded collegiate scholarships from the Pat Mathers Scholarship Foundation to six extraordinary children of Irving Police officers On Wednesday, July 19. The foundation awarded a total of $34,000 in tuition scholarships for the 2017‐2018 academic year to Michaela Braly, Makayla Moore, Mikayla Burres, Connor Vincent, McKenna LeCroy, and Tori Zettle.

The selection of scholarship winners comes from an applicant pool of children from Irving Police officers and civilian employees. They are all college bound or current college students who excel in academics, community service, extracurricular activities, and who exhibit “above and beyond” ambitions to reach their goals.

The mission of the Pat Mathers Scholarship Foundation is to help further the education of the children of Irving Police Officers and to ease the financial burden on their parents. Funding is raised at Via Reál’s Pat Mathers Scholarship Foundation Fundraiser which takes place once a year at the local restaurant. This year’s upcoming fundraiser is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2017.

The University of Dallas will match Pat Mathers Scholarship Foundation scholarships for students enrolled in the University of Dallas.

Fran Mathers, owner of Via Reál Restaurant, began the foundation in 2007 in memory of her late husband, James Patrick Mathers, who was a great supporter of the Irving Police Department.

SOURCE Pat Mathers Scholarship Foundation