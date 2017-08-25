Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra KidsNotes program ends with bang

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra has concluded its presentation of the KidsNotes program for the summer. The LCSO partnered with community libraries to expose children to classical music. Programs were presented at the Irving East Branch Library, West Irving Public Library, South Irving Public Library, Grapevine Public Library, Emma’s House, and the Coppell Public Library. A total audience of over 390 people was reached.

This season, the KidsNotes program began with the reading of the book Zin! Zin! Zin! A Violin, which introduced the different families of instruments in an engaging and fun way. Next, students engaged in games that explored musical concepts like pitch, rhythm, and timbre. Then, Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra clarinetist Brent Buemi introduced his instrument and performed for the children. The program concluded with an Instrument Petting Zoo which allowed children to try out instruments from each of the four orchestra families.

Early exposure to music and the arts is crucial to developing the creative spark in children. Evidence has shown that children engaged in musical education perform well above national classroom standards. To this end, the Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra is proud to present its KidsNotes program to young children where they can hear, see, touch, and explore different aspects of music and the orchestra. KidsNotes is offered at many area schools, libraries, and bookstores throughout the year. Due to generous contributions from public and private donors, the KidsNotes program is offered free of charge to the community.

