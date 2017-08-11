Mark your calendar!

Back-to-School Nights
August 15-18
Each campus in the district will host a back-to-school event that will give families and students the opportunity to meet teachers, drop off school supplies and become familiar with the school. In addition, those who have not completed all steps of the registration process can do so at these events. The schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, August 15 – high schools, 5 to 7 p.m.
Wednesday, August 16 – middle schools, 5 to 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 17 – elementary schools, 5 to 7 p.m.
Friday, August 18 – early childhood schools, 2 to 4 p.m.
School Supply Drive
August 18, 6 – 7:30 p.m.
First Baptist Church in Irving (403 S. Main Street) will be having a School Supply Drive to help provide students with the tools they need to succeed. Parents of Kindergarten – 5th grade students may pick up a free package of school supplies, while supplies last.