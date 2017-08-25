Set the date!

The Trinity River Plays

August 26, 2 PM and 7 PM

The Irving Black Arts Council in collaboration with Soul Rep Theatre Company will present an encore performance of celebrated actress, playwright and Dallas native, Regina Taylor’s, TRINITY RIVER PLAYS at the Irving Arts Center. The production, which includes the first two plays in Taylor’s dynamic “trinity” family drama set in Oak Cliff – JARFLY and RAIN. Directed by Soul Rep co-founder and company member, Anyika McMillan-Herod, the production features a dynamic cast of Dallas actors including Takenya Banks, J.R. Bradford, Natalie King, Kimberly Nichole, Keith Price, and Monique Ridge-Williams.

For more information, please visit www.irvingblackarts.org or www.irvingartscenter.com or call the box office at 972-252-2582.

Blood Drive

September 2, noon to 6:00 PM

Gift of Life Blood Drive will be held in conjunction with Carter Bloodcare at the Irving Mall from noon to 6:00 PM. The Carter Bus will be parked at the south entrance near Las Lupes Restaurant. The blood donations will benefit the children who are treated at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.