AT&T Byron Nelson announces record net proceeds for Momentous Institute

Dallas – The Salesmanship Club Charitable Golf of Dallas recently announced the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson raised a record $6.8 million. Proceeds from the tournament will help continue building and repairing social emotional health for kids and families through Momentous Institute.

The tournament has raised over $155 million for Momentous Institute since 1968, helping to transform more than 100,000 kids and families’ lives.

“This year we set out to make the AT&T Byron Nelson’s final year in Irving our best yet, and to celebrate our long relationship with the Irving community and the Four Seasons,” said Tim Costello, 2017 Tournament Chair. “We are grateful to the countless people who came together to make sure we raised the most we could for the kids and families we serve through Momentous Institute.”

The Salesmanship Club of Dallas has owned and operated Momentous Institute since 1920 and began operating the PGA TOUR event in 1968. Momentous Institute directly serves more than 6,000 kids and family members annually through therapeutic and educational services.

In order to change the odds for far more children than could be served directly, the organization extends its social emotional health expertise by investing in research and offering training nationwide.

The 2018 AT&T Byron Nelson will be held May 14-20 at its new location at Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas.

