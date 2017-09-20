Car showcase brings luxury vehicles to Irving

To commemorate its 30-year anniversary, Park Place Dealerships presented the Luxury and Supercar Showcase at the Four Seasons Resort and Club at Las Colinas on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event raised $30,000 for the Momentous Institute, which provides social emotional health services for children and family members.

“We couldn’t think of a better group,” presenter Deborah Ferguson said. “When we invest in our children, we all win.”

Featured Park Place automobiles included the 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom in its Texas debut; Bentley’s first luxury SUV, the Bentayga; and the Bugatti Chiron valued at $3 million.

A collector’s showcase also allowed private owners to display their automobiles, from a 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, seemingly straight out of a Prohibition-era mob movie, to a gleaming 2015 Lamborghini Huracan.

Bachendorf Crystal trophies were awarded to the first place winners of four competition divisions: Vintage (pre-1973), Classic (1973-1999), Contemporary (post-2000) and Exotic or Supercar. Best in Show, Chairman’s Choice and Salesmanship Club Choice winners received original sculpture “Spirit of Park Place,” commissioned from Brad Oldham and Christy Coltrin especially for the event.

Jeff Wildin won best in vintage class for his 1933 McMagna, while Michael Mann’s 1996 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo beat out the rest of the classic category. Best in the contemporary class went to Paul Grussendorf’s 2009 Aston Martin DBS, while Eddie Lee’s popular 2009 Koenigsegg CCXR took the exotic/supercar class award.

The Salesmanship Club award went to Corky Helsmund’s 1952 MG Roadster, and the Chairman’s Award to John Lee’s 1938 Bugatti 57C Atalante. John Wampler took home the Best in Show award for his 1925 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost, the oldest automobile in the collector’s showcase.

Other booths included a display from NorthPark Center, a variety of food stands, a Nespresso display and multiple food trucks.

Artist Lisa Daniels, who designed the poster and programs for the event and sold her paintings of automobiles at a booth, appreciated the variety of eras represented in the show.

“I think it’s different for this area, because it tied together the old and new cars and showed the history,” Daniels said.

Dusty Attic Toy Show, which works with a variety of charity events throughout the year, set up a track with toy cars for children to play with.

Near the track, 2-year-old Camila de la Vega played with one of several electric toy cars set out for children to ride in.

The family is staying at the Four Seasons, waiting out Hurricane Irma as it sweeps over their Miami home. They heard about the showcase from the hotel and decided to go primarily so Camila’s father could enjoy the exhibit, but the toddler seemed to enjoy her time there as well.

“Her favorite thing to do is to sit in the front of [her dad’s] car,” her mother, Veronica de la Vega said. “She calls it the ‘beep-beep.’”

Lee Brookshire admired a model similar to the 1955 Jaguar he once owned for a total of one day. After the vehicle’s broken tie rod caused him to drive off the road and down an embankment, his family asked that he avoid buying anything older than a 2018 model.

“My wife said, ‘Promise me one thing: that you won’t buy any more old cars,’” Brookshire said.

He admired the newer Rolls-Royces, as per his wife’s request, for another practical reason.

“When you’re 81, it’s easy to get in and out of,” Brookshire said.

Carolyn Alvey, who managed public relations for the event, was glad the attendees found something exciting.

“It could definitely become an annual event,” Alvey said.

