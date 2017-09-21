INTERFACE connects IT professionals with industry experts

Information technology (IT) professionals discussed the latest in cyber security at the 7th annual INTERFACE conference hosted at the Irving Convention Center on Thursday, Sept. 7.

INTERFACE is a one-day IT conference which brings together local IT professionals with leading exhibitors from around the country. This year, representatives from nearly 40 local and national IT businesses met with local professionals to discuss the newest trends and advancements in business IT.

“For the people attending, they can come learn a few things, get some education on current topics, have a chance to talk to companies locally and nationally that are providing some of these solutions [for IT problems],” said Bernard Bokenyi, a market development specialist for INTERFACE. “Our exhibitors are getting to talk to local IT decision-makers. Everybody in here has buying needs for their companies. They all have to really do their research and do their homework. These are complex decisions they’re making, so we’re trying to facilitate the opportunity for both sides to come together.”

In addition to a number of vendors, the conference also featured various seminars throughout the day. Bokenyi said these classes were of particular interest to IT professionals because they count towards ‘continuing professional education (CPE) credits,’ which many people working in the industry require to maintain their certifications.

“[IT professionals] have to maintain, on an annual basis, a certain amount of credits,” Boyenki said. “With our educational sessions, they can earn six and a half CPE credits, which helps them keep their certificates up to date. They are continually having to learn about new technologies, new threats, new products, and everything that goes on.”

One of the major topics for this year’s conference was cyber security, with ransomware being one of the major security threats facing businesses today. Ransomware is a type of malicious software that can block access to or scramble data and vital information until a sum of money has been paid. According to a study from IBM, ransomware attacks spiked to an alarming 6,000 percent between 2015 and 2016. While many of these criminals tend to go after individuals, businesses are far from immune to the practice.

“There have been several stories over the last year of companies actually paying out a ransom to a hacker in order to get control of their systems back,” Bokenyi said. “In talking to IT people, a lot of them tell me that ransomware is nothing really new philosophically from the other, normal challenges they deal with, and if you’re taking care of your systems properly, it shouldn’t be an issue. But, a lot of people are having problems with it.”

One unique aspect of INTERFACE is its small size in comparison with similar IT conferences. Bokenyi said this size was intentional, as they wanted to create an environment where professionals and vendors could have the longer, more detailed discussion they desire.

“We are not meant to be a large, huge expo,” Bokenyi said. “We are very concentrated on the local IT professionals, everybody from CIOs (Chief Information Officers) down to network engineers, people who are on the front lines of infrastructure, cyber security, data storage, and business continuity. We try to keep it at a certain ratio, so everyone attending is able to talk with our exhibitors and can have detailed conversations about the products and the technologies they’re looking at.”

Alex Elkins is a sales development representative for MalwareBytes, a cybersecurity and anti-virus company offering protection for both home and business. Elkins said INTERFACE has allowed him to connect with potential customers on a whole new level.

“I have had some really great conversations with people,” Elkins said. “It’s good to see first-hand how we’ve been able to help people in the past, and to make people aware of the new products we’re offering and see people’s reactions and answer questions as they come to us.”

Mark Villinski is the director of field marketing for Kaspersky Labs, a global cybersecurity company that has been in business for the past 20 years. Kaspersky has been a part of INTERFACE for several years, and Villinski said it’s the conference’s smaller, one-on-one feel that keeps them coming back.

“We do a lot of end-user events like this around the country and we’ve had good luck working with INTERFACE over the years,” Villinski said. “They do a nice job of bringing together the sort of folks we want to talk to and interact with and they structure the event pretty well for the vendors to have plenty of time to interact with the crowd.”