Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 1

Irving @ Paschal, won 40-14
Takeaway: MacArthur’s defense held Garland to 10 first downs and 148 total yards, including just 23 through the air.
Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson was 8 for 10 with 143 yards and three touchdowns. RB James Miles rushed 9 times for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Rodney Lawton had 4 catches for 78 yards and a score. Tigers Defense held the Panthers to 95 total yards, 5 turnovers including 2 picks, and just 21 yards through the air.
Next Tigers Game: @ Bishop Lynch (1-0)
MacArthur vs. Garland, won 14-3
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez had a solid performance for the Cardinals, going 6 for 8 with 106 yards. RB Gabriel Sanders had 15 carries for 125 yards and a score. WR Joseph Nuamah had 2 receptions for 54 yards and a score.
Next Cardinals Game: vs. Plano (1-0)
Nimitz @ Keller Timber Creek, lost 36-21
Takeaway: Timber Creek was able to suppress a strong first half by the Vikings with a consistent run attack that tallied 251 yards on 42 carries.
Key Vikings: RB Christian Nelms rushed 11 times for 88 yards and 2 scores. QB Chance Hernandez was 4 for 8 with 89 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Hernandez also rushed for 22 yards.
Next Vikings Game: vs. Richardson Pearce (0-1)
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|1
|0
|1.000
|0-0-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|W1
|+5
|Duncanville
|1
|0
|1.000
|0-0-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|W1
|+18
|Grand
Prairie
|1
|0
|1.000
|0-0-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|W1
|+8
|Irving
|1
|0
|1.000
|0-0-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|W1
|+26
|MacArthur
|1
|0
|1.000
|1-0-
|0-0-
|0-0-
|W1
|+11
|Cedar Hill
|0
|1
|0.000
|0-0-
|0-1-
|0-0-
|L1
|-15
|Nimitz
|0
|1
|0.000
|0-0-
|0-1-
|0-0-
|L1
|-15
|South
Grand
Prairie
|0
|1
|0.000
|0-0-
|0-1-
|0-0-
|L1
|-3