Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 1

Irving @ Paschal, won 40-14

Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson was 8 for 10 with 143 yards and three touchdowns. RB James Miles rushed 9 times for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns. WR Rodney Lawton had 4 catches for 78 yards and a score. Tigers Defense held the Panthers to 95 total yards, 5 turnovers including 2 picks, and just 21 yards through the air.

Next Tigers Game: @ Bishop Lynch (1-0)

MacArthur vs. Garland, won 14-3

Takeaway: MacArthur’s defense held Garland to 10 first downs and 148 total yards, including just 23 through the air.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez had a solid performance for the Cardinals, going 6 for 8 with 106 yards. RB Gabriel Sanders had 15 carries for 125 yards and a score. WR Joseph Nuamah had 2 receptions for 54 yards and a score.

Next Cardinals Game: vs. Plano (1-0)

Nimitz @ Keller Timber Creek, lost 36-21

Takeaway: Timber Creek was able to suppress a strong first half by the Vikings with a consistent run attack that tallied 251 yards on 42 carries.

Key Vikings: RB Christian Nelms rushed 11 times for 88 yards and 2 scores. QB Chance Hernandez was 4 for 8 with 89 yards, a touchdown and a pick. Hernandez also rushed for 22 yards.

Next Vikings Game: vs. Richardson Pearce (0-1)

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 1 0 1.000 0-0- 1-0- 0-0- W1 +5 Duncanville 1 0 1.000 0-0- 1-0- 0-0- W1 +18 Grand

Prairie 1 0 1.000 0-0- 1-0- 0-0- W1 +8 Irving 1 0 1.000 0-0- 1-0- 0-0- W1 +26 MacArthur 1 0 1.000 1-0- 0-0- 0-0- W1 +11 Cedar Hill 0 1 0.000 0-0- 0-1- 0-0- L1 -15 Nimitz 0 1 0.000 0-0- 0-1- 0-0- L1 -15 South

Grand

Prairie 0 1 0.000 0-0- 0-1- 0-0- L1 -3