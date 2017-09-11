Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 2

Irving @ Bishop Lynch, lost 7-48
Takeaway: Bishop Lynch got out quick and often in an impressive run attack and turnover hungry defense that forced Irving to three fumbles.
Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson struggled behind center and was 4 of 14 for 27 yards through the air and 3 rushes for 2 yards. On the ground, RB James Miles rushed 18 times for 27 yards.
Next Tigers Game: vs. Little Elm (2-0)
MacArthur vs. Plano, lost 13-49
Takeaway: Plano limited mistakes and put up 35 points before the half to take control of this game early.
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 8 for 15 with 55 yards and a pick. He also rushed for a score. RB Gabriel Sanders rushed 11 times for 75 yards. WR Tyson Hardin had 2 catches for 40 yards.
Next Cardinals Game: @ Rockwall-Heath (1-1)
Nimitz vs. Richardson Pearce, lost 15-38
Takeaway: Despite nine penalties, a balanced offensive attack including 251 yards through the air saw Richardson Pearce win big.
Key Vikings: QB Chance Hernandez was 7 for 12 with 83 yards and a touchdown. RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 16 times for 93 yards. RB Billy McGee rushed 7 times for 58 yards and a score. WR Damarcus McGowan had 4 receptions for 68 yards and a score.
Next Vikings Game: @ Richardson (0-2)
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|2
|0
|1.000
|0-0-
|2-0-
|0-0-
|W2
|+34
|Duncanville
|2
|0
|1.000
|1-0-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|W2
|+66
|Grand Prairie
|1
|1
|0.500
|0-1-
|1-0-
|0-0-
|L1
|-8
|Irving
|1
|1
|0.500
|0-0-
|1-1-
|0-0-
|L1
|-15
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|1
|0.500
|1-1-
|0-0-
|0-0-
|L1
|-25
|South Grand Prairie
|1
|1
|0.500
|0-0-
|1-1-
|0-0-
|W1
|+1
|Cedar Hill
|0
|2
|0.000
|0-0-
|0-2-
|0-0-
|L2
|-32
|Irving Nimitz
|0
|2
|0.000
|0-1-
|0-1-
|0-0-
|L2
|-38