Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 2

Irving @ Bishop Lynch, lost 7-48

Takeaway: Bishop Lynch got out quick and often in an impressive run attack and turnover hungry defense that forced Irving to three fumbles.

Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson struggled behind center and was 4 of 14 for 27 yards through the air and 3 rushes for 2 yards. On the ground, RB James Miles rushed 18 times for 27 yards.

Next Tigers Game: vs. Little Elm (2-0)

MacArthur vs. Plano, lost 13-49

Takeaway: Plano limited mistakes and put up 35 points before the half to take control of this game early.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 8 for 15 with 55 yards and a pick. He also rushed for a score. RB Gabriel Sanders rushed 11 times for 75 yards. WR Tyson Hardin had 2 catches for 40 yards.

Next Cardinals Game: @ Rockwall-Heath (1-1)

Nimitz vs. Richardson Pearce, lost 15-38

Takeaway: Despite nine penalties, a balanced offensive attack including 251 yards through the air saw Richardson Pearce win big.

Key Vikings: QB Chance Hernandez was 7 for 12 with 83 yards and a touchdown. RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 16 times for 93 yards. RB Billy McGee rushed 7 times for 58 yards and a score. WR Damarcus McGowan had 4 receptions for 68 yards and a score.

Next Vikings Game: @ Richardson (0-2)

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 2 0 1.000 0-0- 2-0- 0-0- W2 +34 Duncanville 2 0 1.000 1-0- 1-0- 0-0- W2 +66 Grand Prairie 1 1 0.500 0-1- 1-0- 0-0- L1 -8 Irving 1 1 0.500 0-0- 1-1- 0-0- L1 -15 Irving MacArthur 1 1 0.500 1-1- 0-0- 0-0- L1 -25 South Grand Prairie 1 1 0.500 0-0- 1-1- 0-0- W1 +1 Cedar Hill 0 2 0.000 0-0- 0-2- 0-0- L2 -32 Irving Nimitz 0 2 0.000 0-1- 0-1- 0-0- L2 -38