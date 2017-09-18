Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 3

Irving vs. Little Elm, lost 10-34
Takeaway: Little Elm picked Irving apart through the air and took advantage of 4 turnovers to go up 28-0 by the half and cruise to a big win.
Key Tigers: The lone spotlight for the Tigers was RB James Miles, who picked up 139 yards on the ground on 16 carries, including a 76 yard touchdown run.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (1-2) @ Duncanville (3-0)
*Thurs, Sept. 28th at 7pm
Preview:
Irving PPG – 19.0
Duncanville PPG – 45.0
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 32.0
Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 10.3
Irving Yards Per Game – 158.0
Duncanville Yards Per Game – 459.7
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 273.0
Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 199.3
MacArthur @ Rockwall-Heath, lost 9-48
Takeaway: Rockwall-Heath picked up 350 yards on the ground, including four touchdowns on the ground, as Rockwall-Heath picked up the big home win.
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 10 for 18 with 116 yards and an INT and also rushed for a score.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-2) @ South Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 12.0
South Grand Prairie PPG – 17.3
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.3
South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 23.3
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 264.7
South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 235.7
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0
South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 287.7
Nimitz @ Richardson, won 43-35
Takeaway: Tied at 14 heading into the second quarter, the Vikings took a second quarter lead on great special teams play and never looked back.
Key Vikings: QB Chance Hernandez was 13 for 16 with 86 yards. He also ran 11 times for 60 yards and two scores. RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a score, and RB Willie Lawson rushed 8 times for 51 yards and a score. Camron Henderson and Justin Sherman broke the game open for the Vikings, returning a 100-yard kickoff return and 50 yard punt return for touchdowns, respectively.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-2) vs. Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 26.3
Grand Prairie PPG – 22.7
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 36.3
Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 32.3
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 300.7
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 304.3
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.7
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 354.3
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|W3
|+61
|Duncanville
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|W3
|+104
|Cedar Hill
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|W1
|-24
|Grand Prairie
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-29
|Irving
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-39
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-64
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|W1
|-30
|South Grand Prairie
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L1
|-18