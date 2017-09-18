Sports

Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 3

Irving vs. Little Elm, lost 10-34

Takeaway: Little Elm picked Irving apart through the air and took advantage of 4 turnovers to go up 28-0 by the half and cruise to a big win. 

Key Tigers: The lone spotlight for the Tigers was RB James Miles, who picked up 139 yards on the ground on 16 carries, including a 76 yard touchdown run.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (1-2) @ Duncanville (3-0)
*Thurs, Sept. 28th at 7pm

Preview:
Irving PPG – 19.0
Duncanville PPG – 45.0

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 32.0
Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 10.3

Irving Yards Per Game – 158.0
Duncanville Yards Per Game – 459.7

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 273.0
Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 199.3

MacArthur @ Rockwall-Heath, lost 9-48

Takeaway: Rockwall-Heath picked up 350 yards on the ground, including four touchdowns on the ground, as Rockwall-Heath picked up the big home win. 

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 10 for 18 with 116 yards and an INT and also rushed for a score.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-2) @ South Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 12.0
South Grand Prairie PPG – 17.3

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.3
South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 23.3

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 264.7
South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 235.7

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0
South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 287.7

Nimitz @ Richardson, won 43-35

Takeaway: Tied at 14 heading into the second quarter, the Vikings took a second quarter lead on great special teams play and never looked back. 

Key Vikings: QB Chance Hernandez was 13 for 16 with 86 yards. He also ran 11 times for 60 yards and two scores. RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 18 times for 106 yards and a score, and RB Willie Lawson rushed 8 times for 51 yards and a score. Camron Henderson and Justin Sherman broke the game open for the Vikings, returning a 100-yard kickoff return and 50 yard punt return for touchdowns, respectively. 

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-2) vs. Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 26.3
Grand Prairie PPG – 22.7

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 36.3
Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 32.3

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 300.7
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 304.3

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.7
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 354.3

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF
DeSoto 3 0 0 1.000 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +61
Duncanville 3 0 0 1.000 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +104
Cedar Hill 1 2 0 0.333 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 W1 -24
Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -29
Irving 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -39
Irving MacArthur 1 2 0 0.333 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -64
Irving Nimitz 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 W1 -30
South Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L1 -18