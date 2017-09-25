Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 4

Most notable 6A programs took week 4 off and used the time to hit the weight room or go on retreats.

Irving *Bye Week

Next Tigers Game: Irving (1-2) @ Duncanville (3-0)

*Thurs, Sept. 28th at 7pm

Preview:

Irving PPG – 19.0

Duncanville PPG – 45.0

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 32.0

Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 10.3

Irving Yards Per Game – 158.0

Duncanville Yards Per Game – 459.7

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 273.0

Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 199.3

MacArthur *Bye Week

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-2) @ South Grand Prairie (1-2)

*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:

MacArthur PPG – 12.0

South Grand Prairie PPG – 17.3

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.3

South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 23.3

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 264.7

South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 235.7

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0

South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 287.7

Nimitz *Bye Week

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-2) vs. Grand Prairie (1-2)

*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 26.3

Grand Prairie PPG – 22.7

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 36.3

Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 32.3

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 300.7

Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 304.3

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.7

Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 354.3

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 3 0 0 1.000 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +61 Duncanville 3 0 0 1.000 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +104 Cedar Hill 1 2 0 0.333 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 W1 -24 Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -29 Irving 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -39 Irving MacArthur 1 2 0 0.333 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -64 Irving Nimitz 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 W1 -30 South Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L1 -18