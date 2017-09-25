Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 4

Most notable 6A programs took week 4 off and used the time to hit the weight room or go on retreats.
Irving *Bye Week
Next Tigers Game: Irving (1-2) @ Duncanville (3-0)
*Thurs, Sept. 28th at 7pm
Preview:
Irving PPG – 19.0
Duncanville PPG – 45.0
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 32.0
Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 10.3
Irving Yards Per Game – 158.0
Duncanville Yards Per Game – 459.7
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 273.0
Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 199.3
MacArthur *Bye Week
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-2) @ South Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 12.0
South Grand Prairie PPG – 17.3
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.3
South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 23.3
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 264.7
South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 235.7
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0
South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 287.7
Nimitz *Bye Week
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-2) vs. Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 26.3
Grand Prairie PPG – 22.7
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 36.3
Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 32.3
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 300.7
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 304.3
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.7
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 354.3
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-0-0
|2-0-0
|0-0-0
|W3
|+61
|Duncanville
|3
|0
|0
|1.000
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|W3
|+104
|Cedar Hill
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|1-0-0
|0-2-0
|0-0-0
|W1
|-24
|Grand Prairie
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-29
|Irving
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-39
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|1-1-0
|0-1-0
|0-0-0
|L2
|-64
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|W1
|-30
|South Grand Prairie
|1
|2
|0
|0.333
|0-1-0
|1-1-0
|0-0-0
|L1
|-18