Sports

Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 4

Comments

Most notable 6A programs took week 4 off and used the time to hit the weight room or go on retreats. 

Irving *Bye Week

Next Tigers Game: Irving (1-2) @ Duncanville (3-0)
*Thurs, Sept. 28th at 7pm

Preview:
Irving PPG – 19.0
Duncanville PPG – 45.0

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 32.0
Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 10.3

Irving Yards Per Game – 158.0
Duncanville Yards Per Game – 459.7

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 273.0
Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 199.3

MacArthur *Bye Week

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-2) @ South Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 12.0
South Grand Prairie PPG – 17.3

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.3
South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 23.3

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 264.7
South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 235.7

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0
South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 287.7

Nimitz *Bye Week

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-2) vs. Grand Prairie (1-2)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 26.3
Grand Prairie PPG – 22.7

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 36.3
Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 32.3

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 300.7
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 304.3

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 337.7
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 354.3

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF
DeSoto 3 0 0 1.000 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +61
Duncanville 3 0 0 1.000 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 W3 +104
Cedar Hill 1 2 0 0.333 1-0-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 W1 -24
Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -29
Irving 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -39
Irving MacArthur 1 2 0 0.333 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 L2 -64
Irving Nimitz 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 W1 -30
South Grand Prairie 1 2 0 0.333 0-1-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 L1 -18