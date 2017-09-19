Keep Irving Beautiful seeks volunteers for annual Trash Bash

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) invites the community to attend the 26th annual Trash Bash on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers will meet at T.W. Richardson Grove Park, along the Campion Trails, for a morning of community service, food, and fun. For the sixth consecutive year, the Trash Bash is being held in conjunction with National Public Lands Day, and will be one of many similar events occurring across the country that day. The nation’s largest single-day event for public lands raises awareness of environmental issues like litter, and encourages everyone to lend a hand to make a difference in their communities. Volunteers of all ages are invited to participate. KIB will provide supplies such as litter pickers, trash and recycle bags, and gloves. Lunch will be provided after the cleanup, and volunteers will have the opportunity to register for prize drawings and learn about reptiles, fossils, and water conservation at various exhibits. KIB is also holding a canned food drive to benefit the Baptist Benevolent Ministries of Irving (BBMOI). Volunteers who bring a canned or other non-perishable food item to donate will receive an event T-shirt (while supplies last).

T.W. Richardson Grove Park is located at 333 E. Interstate Highway 635 (LBJ), Irving, TX 75039.

Please register online by Sept. 22, at http://www.cityofirving.org/KIB. For more information call the Keep Irving Beautiful office at (972) 721-2175.

