Main Street Event brings together local businesses, families

The city of Irving presented its annual Main Street Event on Sept. 15-16, bringing Irving businesses and families together to celebrate all downtown has to offer.

The Irving Public Library used the event to kick off its annual Community Read initiative by issuing library cards and putting on a children’s puppet show.

“For weeks after, we’ll have people come in and say they saw us at the fest,” said Caila Morgan, who managed the booth. “It’s always good to remind people we’re here.”

CBS 11 Main Stage presented a series of musicians, including Vibe: The Band, Inspiration Band, and AJ Vallejo’s Perfect Nation: Performing Prince’s Greatest Hits on Friday. On Saturday, the Texas Sky Band, Vintage Vibes and Lara Latin performed.

The Family Fun Zone was one of the most robust areas of the fair. Children enjoyed presentations by Window to the Wild, Mikey the Monkey, Snake Encounters, and Geppetto’s Marionette Theater Silly Strings featuring Bug Crazy Celebrities, as well as a Build and Grow station sponsored by Lowe’s Home Improvement. An intersquad cheer competition was hosted by the Irving Girls Cheerleader Association. Face painting, balloons, inflatable rides, pony rides and a petting zoo kept children busy between the shows.

The Manifolds on Main Street Car Show, produced by MSP Car Shows, was one of the more popular spots for adults. The show boasted 30 trophy classes and six Best of Shows.

Just around the corner, a craft marketplace let local businesses display wares from jewelry to woodwork and had booths from a variety of local outreach programs. An adjacent juried art exhibit let shoppers mill around in the air conditioning, enjoying pieces by local artists as well as live performances by Jim Eger Jazz Trio and Bnois King Trio.

Another popular contest was the Irving Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s Hot Sauce Fest, which offered awards for individuals and area restaurants for the categories of Best Hot Sauce, Best Mild Sauce and Best Non-Traditional Sauce.

For those who do not like their food too spicy, Doc’s Street Grill, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Pappy’s Mobile Café, Pineapple Grill Texas, Steel City Pops, 4M Concession and TC Country Corn Roast were all busy, as attendees flocked to their booths and trucks for snacks and drinks throughout the warm day.

Eleven-year-old Olivia McKee liked the pigs at the petting zoo best. The petting zoo and crafts booths are the main reason she and her mother, Erin Mckee, attend the event every year.

“Irving’s so big, and sometimes it seems bigger than it really is,” said Erin, an Irving resident. “This helps show the small town side of it. It’s a good community.”