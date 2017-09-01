Mark your calendar!

Blood Drive

September 2, noon to 6:00 PM

Gift of Life Blood Drive will be held in conjunction with Carter Bloodcare at the Irving Mall from noon to 6:00 PM. The Carter Bus will be parked at the south entrance near Las Lupes Restaurant. The blood donations will benefit the children who are treated at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children.

Heritage House

September 3, 3pm-5pm

In honor of the 1936 wedding of Charles and Catherine Schulze, Catherine’s wedding gown and bridesmaids’ dresses will be featured in the bridal gown display during the monthly Heritage House tour. Admission is free. Bridal gowns dating from the 1880s to a mid-century informal gown from the 1950s will also be displayed. Located at 303 South O’Connor, the Heritage House was built in 1912 by C. P. Schulze, brother of one of Irving’s co-founders. This restored pioneer home has been designated as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark.

Mary’s Playhouse in the back garden area will also be open for tours during the first Sunday tour times of 3pm-5pm. This rebuilt chicken coop of the 1920s was the playhouse of young Mary Schulze. It contains many original toys of the Schulze children as well as vintage items. Families are encourage to visit.

Guests on Sunday, Sept. 3, will receive a complimentary copy of the Irving history book “Rails to Wings” by Norma Stanton.

Healthy Aging Program at Cozby Library

September 7, 7:00 p.m.

September is Healthy Aging Month! Dr. Michael Forster and Dr. Meharvan Singh with University of North Texas Health Science Center will discuss cognitive health and aging. Learn what steps you can take to help care for your brain. For more information please stop by the Information Desk, call 972-304-3658 or email cozbyprograms@coppelltx.gov.