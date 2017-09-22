Mark your calendar!

Teacher’s Pet Adoption

September 23, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Irving Animal Services is holding a ‘Teacher’s Pet’ adoption at the Irving Animal Care Campus, 4140 Valley View Lane. Adoption fees will be waived for all dogs and cats 1 year and older. Animals being adopted will be: Up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies if the animal is more than 4 months of age. Spayed or neutered. Given a general dewormer and flea prevention. Microchipped and registered with 24PetWatch.

Sundaes on Sunday

September 24, 2pm-4pm

Join the Entertainment Series of Irving in the lobby of the Texas Musicians Museum, 222 East Irving Blvd., for a free ice cream sundae and to get the “scoop” on the concert series fall lineup. Music provided by pianist Scott Loehr. Door prizes will be awarded and admission is free. Museum tours will be offered at the discounted price of $5 per guest. For more information, visit www.entertainmentseries.com or call 972-252-3838.