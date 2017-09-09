Perot Museum offers free admission to families affected by Hurricane Harvey

DALLAS – The Perot Museum of Nature and Science near downtown Dallas is offering free admission to the families displaced by Hurricane Harvey. From now through Sept. 30, families who reside in the impacted multi-county region can receive complimentary general admission for up to seven family members. A proof of residency and photo ID are required. Find a list of qualifying counties and other details at perotmuseum.org/discounts.

With school back in session and summer coming to an end for North Texans, the Perot Museum will celebrate Labor Day weekend with three fun-filled days. From Sept 2-4, guests can enjoy daily “science on the spot” demos, bookworm readings, science trivia and other drop-in activities at select times throughout the Museum, plus kids 5 and under can enjoy paper plate creations in the Moody Family Children’s Museum until 3 p.m.

It’s also the final weekend for Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed, the largest exhibition about the Maya to ever tour the country (closing Labor Day). Visitors can decipher hieroglyphs, build arches, learn cultural and architectural techniques, and explore an underworld cave, nearly 250 authentic artifacts, an ancient burial site, mural room and more. And there’s still time to catch this summer’s 3D films – including Dream Big 3D, Walking With Dinosaurs 3D and Wild Africa 3D.

Through Labor Day (Sept. 4), veterans, active and retired U.S. military personnel and first responders will receive complimentary general admission plus $3 off general admission for members of their immediate families (up to six family members). In addition, the Community Partners Ticket Program offers $1 general admission and $1 admission to Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed for guests who qualify based on need.

The Perot Museum will stay open until 6 p.m. through Labor Day. PLEASE NOTE: The Museum will be closed Sept. 5-7 for annual maintenance and will reopen with regular hours Sept. 8.

Parking is $10. Visitors can save $2 on general admission when purchasing online. For more info, go to perotmuseum.org/summer.

SOURCE Perot Museum of Nature and Science