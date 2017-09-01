Record number of North Texas Eagle Scouts recognized

Congressman Kenny Marchant hosted the 12th annual Eagle Scout Recognition Ceremony at the National Boy Scouts of America (BSA) headquarters in Irving. Over 200 friends and family were on hand to recognize 62 Eagle Scouts from Texas’ 24th Congressional District. Sixty-two is the largest number of participants in the 12-year history of the ceremony.

“This year, we honored a record 62 young men that achieved the rank of Eagle Scout from around the Texas 24th Congressional District,” said Congressman Marchant. “As the father of an Eagle Scout, I’ve seen first-hand the hard work and dedication it takes to receive this great award. A scout consistently puts others before themselves, and I applaud the commitment they’ve made in service to our North Texas community. These young men truly exemplify the Scout Law: A Scout is trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean, and reverent.”

The rank of Eagle Scout is the highest achievement awarded by the Boy Scouts of America and requires earning at least 21 merit badges over many years and completion of the Eagle Scout Service Project.

During the ceremony, each participant is announced by name and given the opportunity to explain their Eagle Scout Service Project. They’re presented with a flag that was flown over the United States Capitol for each of them and a congressional certificate of recognition. This year’s keynote speaker was Don McChesney, Assistant Chief Scout Executive/ National Director of Field Service for Boy Scouts of America.

List of Ceremony Participants (*denotes participant not in attendance but recognized):

Addison – Noah Johnson*

Bedford – Alim Charania, Adam Henning, Dale Krum

Carrollton – Abraham Anguino*, Nathan Bennett, Ali Bharwani*, Jared Birdsong, Donovan Bryant, Liam Bumpass, Zachary Grasty, Tanner Jordan, Vladimir Lankenau, Jared Lee, Dakota Scott

Colleyville – Philip Clayton

Coppell – Matthew Anderson, Anthony Bilka, Richard Bridgeman, Curt Carpenter, Joshua Hart, Jonathon Lindbloom, Samuel McCoy, Pierce McFarlane, Conor Moriarty, Gabriel Roper, Andrew Smith, Bass Stewart, Nicholas Williamson

Dallas – Zachary Emery, Jonathon Gibson, Forest Huggins*, Jake Kennedy, Grant Lanier, Foti Pakes, Andrew Rich, Giomar Sajche

Euless – Will Mathison, Jordan Meadows, Zachary Miller

Grapevine- Adam Haddad*, Adam Martin, William Strum, Cole Tschirhart, Will Watson

Irving – Nick Choi, Ishan Goel, Robert Josch, Nathan Loh, Ryan Lombardo, Vikram Murugan, Aaron Purewal*, Aditya Shah

Lewisville – Jacob Dashiell, Lucas Huckeba

Plano – Thomas Urech

Southlake – Reed Ragsdale, Reece Snyder, Walker Southern, Will Vaughan, Michael Zelewski*

The Colony – Tim Beaudoin