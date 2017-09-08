Set the date!

Butterflies and Busy Bees

September 13, 6-7:30 P.M.

You won’t want to miss this opportunity to learn about the pollinator garden at the Make A Wish Foundation in Las Colinas, 6655 Deseo, Irving, TX 75039. A dedicated team of Dallas County Master Gardeners have developed and maintained this garden for six years.

The evening will begin with two Master Gardener speakers. Barbara Andersonwill talk about the history of the partnership between DCMGA and MAW – how and why the garden was started, how it has grown, and what it means to the Make A Wish Foundation. Linda Seidel, a past DCMGA President, will speak about the benefits of planting pollinator (host and nectar) plants.

A self-guided tour of the garden will follow, with Master Gardener docents, plus a plant list and diagram of the garden. Come enjoy the evening in this beautiful setting and take ideas home to use in your own gardens. This event is free and open to the public

Ballet Folklorico at Cozby Library

September 16, 2 p.m.

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a performance by Sima Ballet Folklorico! Stop by the Cozby Library and Community Commons to enjoy the bright costumes and traditional Mexican music and dance. All ages welcome to attend.