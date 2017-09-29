Set the date!

DogFest DFW

September 30, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

DogFest Walk ‘n Roll is coming to Irving, so grab your leash and get ready to have a tail-waggin’ good time! Celebrate the community of people and dogs that make it possible for Canine Companions to show that the most advanced technology capable of transforming the lives of people with disabilities has a cold nose and a warm heart. Register to walk – it’s easy and there is no fee to participate! •“Top Dogs” (team captains) put together teams of friends and coworkers. •Everyone fundraises prior to the event, and then shows up at DogFest Walk ‘n Roll for a celebration of our four-legged friends. •Learn more about Canine Companions for Independence and how these exceptional dogs serve exceptional people. Hosted at the Canine Companions for Independence – Kinkeade Campus – 7710 Las Colinas Ridge, Irving, 75063.

Heritage House Tours and Fire Department Event

October 1, 3pm-5pm

The Heritage Society and the Irving Fire Department are partnering for a special exhibit. Heritage Society member Andy Lucas will be on hand to exhibit part of his extensive collection of toy fire trucks. The Fire Department will be there with their “larger size” fire truck and information in regard to October’s Fire Safety Month.

The Heritage House is a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark and is located at 303 South O’Connor. The first Sunday tour also includes Mary’s Playhouse in the back garden area. Admission is free. The public is invited to attend.