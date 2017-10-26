Annual litter survey scores improve

Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) board and staff members conducted their annual city-wide “Litter Index” survey on Friday, Oct. 13.

This involved driving specific routes through nine areas across the city, each divided into four sections. Participants score each site from 1 to 4 based on the amount of litter seen, with 1 being the least littered and 4 being extremely littered. This is part of Keep America Beautiful’s Community Appearance Index and is one of the requirements for KIB to maintain the President’s Circle level with the national organization.

KIB has been performing the survey since 2001 at approximately the same time each year. The results are calculated and compared to the baseline data and to the prior year. This year’s overall average score of 1.35 represents a 29 percent decrease in litter from the first score sixteen years ago.

“The Litter Index is something I look forward to participating in each year,” KIB Vice President Margie Stipes said. “The routes take us through a wide variety of neighborhoods, both commercial and residential, and give us a good overall picture of the state of littering (or of not littering) in our community. At KIB, we try to convey the message that littering is not acceptable behavior, and I think that is reflected in how well-maintained many of our neighborhoods are here in Irving. That also shows in the improvement in scores since we first began this survey in 2001.”

SOURCE Keep Irving Beautiful