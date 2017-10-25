Arrest made in aggravated kidnapping investigation

The Irving Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and robbery that occurred on Friday, Oct. 6, in the 3200 block of Oceanview Street. The victim, an 85 year-old woman, and her husband returned home from dinner and found the suspect sitting on their porch. The suspect used to be one of the husband’s caretakers when he was in a medical care facility.

The suspect got into the victim’s car saying she would show the victim the whereabouts of her missing jewelry. The victim had recently noticed jewelry missing from the house. As the victim began driving, the suspect pulled a knife on her saying it was a robbery. The victim honked the horn in an effort to attract attention, but the suspect began hitting her and stabbing her with the knife. The suspect also made threats she would have the victim’s husband killed. The suspect then told the victim to drive to a particular location near Arlington where the suspect jumped out of the car and ran away. Customers at a gas station in the 4200 block of S. Collins Street in Arlington noticed the victim bleeding and called police. She was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Lesia Ann Coco was arrested Oct. 18 in connection with this case and is now in the Dallas County Jail charged with Aggravated Kidnapping.

SOURCE Irving Police Department