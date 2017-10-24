Black Collar Affair celebrates 50 years of helping pets

People and pets put on their finest outfits to celebrate the annual DFW Humane Society Black Collar Affair hosted at the Four Seasons Resort and Club in Las Colinas on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event started many years ago as a small affair in a movie studio warehouse on Regal Row and has grown every year since. Many friends and supporters of the DFW Humane Society came together during the society’s biggest fundraising event of the year.

“I think tonight kind of speaks for itself, as far as the way people came out and supported this organization,” said Stephen Lopez, board member of the DFW Humane Society. “All of the money goes to helping the animals. I hope we go for another 50 years.”

This year marked the 50th anniversary of the DFW Humane Society. The group was founded in 1967 and remains one of the largest no-kill animal shelters in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

A silent auction was held throughout the evening, as well as a live auction and raffle as part of the main event. A number of local restaurants, such as i Fratelli, Gypsy Lime, and Aspen Creek, were also at the event, offering a small scale “Taste of Irving” and providing samples. In total, the event raised over $50,000 for the DFW Humane Society, with all proceeds going toward homeless pets receiving proper veterinary care and surgeries such as hip replacements and de-wormings.

Ana Ortiz, director of business development from Credit Union of Texas, was this year’s guest speaker. She spoke not only her about own adopted pets, but about the importance of businesses partnering up with worthwhile causes like the DFW Humane Society. The Credit Union of Texas was also the winner of this year’s Sponsor’s Award, having donated over $200,000 to the DFW Humane Society since 2010. Other award winners include i Fratelli, which received the H. Ted Olson Memorial Award, and Marilyn Bushey, who received the President’s Award.

Lynette Beeler, a volunteer with the DFW Humane Society, was the recipient of this year’s Spirit Award. Beeler has been with shelter for almost a year and receives joy from caring for the animals at the shelter.

“I live in a place where I can’t have pets, so this is how I get my pet fix by taking care of the animals at the Humane Society,” Beeler said.

The big stars of the night were the homeless pets. The Humane Society brought over dogs and cats dressed up to mingle with the guests. Sarah Kammerer, the Executive Director of the DFW Humane Society, said they like to bring in homeless pets so the guests can see who the money is really going to be helping.

“We bring animals to this event to show what we are all about and the faces that benefit from their donations,” Kammerer said. “We decided who to bring based on who will do best in a crowd and with other dogs.” The shelter currently houses over 60 dogs and cats that are available to adopt.

Lopez encouraged everyone to consider adopting their next dog or cat, rather than spending money with a pet store, because the shelter has so many animals in need of a good home.

“The need [to adopt these animals] is so huge,” Lopez said. “The pets up for adoption are wanting to be adopted. They’re going to make great family members for people. They are the most appreciative dogs and cats and animals out there, so everybody wins when you adopt an animal.”

“I swear that when pets are adopted, they know it,” Beeler said. “Adopted pets are different. I’ve had two adopted cats before, and they know their lives were saved. There are so many wonderful animals, every size, every shape, everything. There’s somebody for everybody.”