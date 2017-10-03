City Council turns Irving Pink, recognizes achievements

During the preamble to the city council meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21, Irving Mayor Rick Stopfer along with Irving Fire Chief Conley announced a proclamation stating Irving will participate in “Turn Irving Pink.”

The month of October is breast cancer awareness month. Irving is taking the initiative to support this cause by selling pink shirts for $10 at Big State Fountain Grill on Irving Blvd. All proceeds will go toward the Irving Healthcare Foundation.

“Breast cancer currently affects more than 3.1 million women in the United States,” Stopfer said. “There are approximately 316,120 diagnosed each year, whereas breast cancer will kill approximately 40,610 women in the US this year.”

Members of the Irving Fire Department support this cause every year by wearing pink t-shirts with the words “Care enough to wear pink.”

“It’s an honor to be able to do this,” Conley said. “We want to thank the ICFAAA (Irving Citizen’s Fire Academy Alumni Association) for helping us sell shirts at the Main Street Event. None of the profits goes to them, it all goes towards research, and we need everyone’s help to make that happen.”