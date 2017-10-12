Dr. Michael Pennell named principal of The Highlands

The Highlands School announced Michael Pennell, Ph.D. as the new principal to the Highlands School.

The Highlands School is a Pre-K3 through 12th grade Catholic college preparatory school offering gender specific education on a co-ed campus (4-12th grade). The smaller school environment affords students a higher teacher-to-student ratio, more opportunities to participate in extracurricular and sports activities, and creates a family atmosphere that fosters the flourishing of the individual. Students benefit from the four-tiered Integral Formation® methodology which focuses on the intellectual, spiritual, character, and apostolic development of each student.

The school is know for:

Strong academics and the full development of all aspects of the student.

2017 high school graduates (28 students) earned $1.3 million in college scholarships.

Recognized on the Cardinal Newman Society Honor Roll since 2014

Dr. Pennell has nearly 25 years experience in teaching and Catholic school leadership, eight of which were at the Highlands School in the 1990s as a high school teacher, dean of studies and principal.

For the last 12 years, Dr. Pennell has been principal of Prince of Peace Catholic School, a K4 to 8th grade parochial school in Taylors, SC where he helped to double school enrollment and lead the school to achieve both its first accreditation under the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools and the 2014 United States Department of Education National Blue Ribbon Award for exemplary and high performing schools.

Before that, Dr. Pennell served four years as assistant headmaster and head of middle school at St. Joseph’s Catholic School in Greenville, SC during which time (2004) the school became one of the Cardinal Newman Society’s Top 50 Catholic High School Honor Roll schools, an award also earned by The Highlands.

Dr. Pennell says the credit for the successes in his work in Catholic schools goes to the teachers and mentors he himself had in the Catholic schools he attended since Kindergarten. He was a student at St. Raphael’s Catholic School and Cathedral High School in his native Canada, and he later earned a Bachelor’s Degree from the Thomas More College of Liberal Arts in New Hampshire. He continued his studies earning both a Master of Arts and Ph.D. from the Braniff Graduate School of Liberal Arts at the University of Dallas. He earned a certificate in Catholic Schools Administration in the University of Dallas’ Catholic School Leadership Program.

