iRun encourages families to exercise together

The second annual iRun Irving Fun Walk/Run and Health Fair took place in and around Irving’s Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7. The event encouraged all Irving ISD students, employees, and families to get moving and be more active.

“The idea is to do a marathon during the school year in little chunks and participants earn a t-shirt at year’s end,” said Dr. Sandy Cravens, Health and Physical Education Coordinator for the Irving School district. “A running club for elementary schools exists now, and we are slowly moving it to the middle school level.”

The event included a 1.5 mile run/walk. Last year’s attendance numbered nearly 1,000, and this year’s event brought about the same number. Participants from various IISD Elementary and Middle schools took part with the Travis Middle School Bobcats boasting the most participants.

Physical Education teachers from each school acted as event coordinators distributing water and acting as course marshals, ensuring the runners/walkers stayed on the course.

“This is not really a fund-raiser in any way. The event is to get community members involved and knowledgeable about the health aspects of running,” said Jessica Wilson, Physical Education teacher at Lively Elementary.

“To encourage participation, I handed out flyers and constantly reminded the kids of the upcoming fun run and to bring their families,” Wilson said. “A medal will be given out to finishers of all the events at the last event of the year, indicating that they have completed the overall distance.”

“Due to a schedule conflict, two students decided to participate in this event at the last minute,” said parent June Davis of her son and his friend. “Both have been junior high participants in cross country all summer, and the 1.5 mile distance is the same distance they have been running in track. Elementary school age kids consider this event as more of a walk for fun, whereas for the Junior high school age students it is more competitive.”

Sylvia Sauceda, in her first year as Assistant Director for Food and Nutrition Services, pointed out the table being manned by fellow Food and Nutrition staff as they prepared to provide bananas and other post-race food as participants completed the event.

“It is very important to encourage the community and students to get physical exercise and this is a good community relations event,” Sauceda said.

Alex Perez, a Physical Education teacher at Gilbert Elementary, encouraged about 60 kids and parents to participate.

“A flyer was passed out to the students that their Physical Education department had received from Dr. Cravens mentioning a t-shirt that would be available to participants,” Perez said. “Parents got the flyer about three weeks before the event. Kids were talked to everyday for two minutes about the event.

“What we do every Friday is run for 10-15 minutes before regular gym class. Its iRun day,” Perez said. “The kids Kinder through fifth know what that means. Kids will run or walk in gym or outside as warmup. This way they put in a tenth to half mile each Friday. Every month putting in a mile or two, that will cover the marathon.

“We tell the kids this is their one time they will possibly get out and do something, so take advantage. Many of these kids live in apartments and do not have a lot of area to run in unless they go out and do soccer or football or basketball.

“At end of year, we’ll see progression where kids can run the entire time, not just run/walk,” Perez said. “They are either running or jogging most of the time and there is a huge difference from when they started. They come to enjoy it as a family thing.”