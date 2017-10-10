Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 5

Irving (2-3) vs. Nimitz (1-4), won 14-7
Takeaway: Irving used a solid run attack, totaling 188 yards on the ground, and a strong defensive effort to hold the Vikings to one score and under 200 total yards.
Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson was 9 for 21 with 82 yards and a score through the air, coupled with 10 rushes for 47 yards and a score on the ground, including running for a two-point conversion. On defense, Carlos Avery blocked a punt and made a big interception.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-3) @ South Grand Prairie (3-2)
Preview:
Irving PPG – 15.6
South Grand Prairie PPG – 20.2
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 30.4
South Grand PrairiePoints Allowed Per Game – 18.2
Irving Yards Per Game – 167.4
South Grand PrairieYards Per Game – 259.0
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0
South Grand PrairieYards Allowed Per Game – 221.4
MacArthur (1-4) vs. DeSoto (5-0), lost 12-40
Takeaway: Desoto put on an offensive and defensive showcase, totaling 494 total yards with the ball and limiting the Cardinals to just 46 yards on the ground.
Key Cardinals: CB Charles Sherman intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for the only touchdown by the Cardinals.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-4) @ Cedar Hill (1-4)
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 11.0
Cedar Hill PPG – 14.0
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 34.6
Cedar Hill Allowed Per Game – 28.6
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 205.4
Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 258.0
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 348.8
Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 297.8
Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 17 times for 106 yards and a score and also had a reception for 7 yards.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-4) vs. Duncanville (5-0)
*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 20.6
Duncanville PPG – 45.0
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 30.4
Duncanville Allowed Per Game – 8.8
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 244.4
Duncanville Per Game – 432.2
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 329.2
Duncanville Allowed Per Game – 164.6
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|2-0-0
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|W5
|+103
|Duncanville
|5
|0
|0
|1.000
|3-0-0
|2-0-0
|2-0-0
|W5
|+181
|South Grand Prairie
|3
|2
|0
|0.600
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|W2
|+10
|Grand Prairie
|2
|3
|0
|0.400
|0-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|L1
|-19
|Irving
|2
|3
|0
|0.400
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|W1
|-74
|Cedar Hill
|1
|4
|0
|0.200
|1-1-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|L2
|-73
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|4
|0
|0.200
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|0-2-0
|L4
|-118
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|4
|0
|0.200
|0-2-0
|1-2-0
|0-2-0
|L2
|-49