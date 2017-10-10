Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 5

Irving (2-3) vs. Nimitz (1-4), won 14-7

Takeaway: Irving used a solid run attack, totaling 188 yards on the ground, and a strong defensive effort to hold the Vikings to one score and under 200 total yards.

Key Tigers: QB DJ Stephenson was 9 for 21 with 82 yards and a score through the air, coupled with 10 rushes for 47 yards and a score on the ground, including running for a two-point conversion. On defense, Carlos Avery blocked a punt and made a big interception.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-3) @ South Grand Prairie (3-2)

Preview:

Irving PPG – 15.6

South Grand Prairie PPG – 20.2

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 30.4

South Grand PrairiePoints Allowed Per Game – 18.2

Irving Yards Per Game – 167.4

South Grand PrairieYards Per Game – 259.0

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 316.0

South Grand PrairieYards Allowed Per Game – 221.4

MacArthur (1-4) vs. DeSoto (5-0), lost 12-40

Takeaway: Desoto put on an offensive and defensive showcase, totaling 494 total yards with the ball and limiting the Cardinals to just 46 yards on the ground.

Key Cardinals: CB Charles Sherman intercepted a pass and returned it 90 yards for the only touchdown by the Cardinals.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-4) @ Cedar Hill (1-4)

Preview:

MacArthur PPG – 11.0

Cedar Hill PPG – 14.0

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 34.6

Cedar Hill Allowed Per Game – 28.6

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 205.4

Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 258.0

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 348.8

Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 297.8

Nimitz (1-4) @ Irving (2-3), lost 7-14

Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 17 times for 106 yards and a score and also had a reception for 7 yards.

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-4) vs. Duncanville (5-0)

*Friday, Sept. 29 at 7:30pm

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 20.6

Duncanville PPG – 45.0

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 30.4

Duncanville Allowed Per Game – 8.8

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 244.4

Duncanville Per Game – 432.2

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 329.2

Duncanville Allowed Per Game – 164.6

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 5 0 0 1.000 2-0-0 3-0-0 2-0-0 W5 +103 Duncanville 5 0 0 1.000 3-0-0 2-0-0 2-0-0 W5 +181 South Grand Prairie 3 2 0 0.600 1-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 W2 +10 Grand Prairie 2 3 0 0.400 0-2-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 L1 -19 Irving 2 3 0 0.400 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 W1 -74 Cedar Hill 1 4 0 0.200 1-1-0 0-3-0 0-2-0 L2 -73 Irving MacArthur 1 4 0 0.200 1-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0 L4 -118 Irving Nimitz 1 4 0 0.200 0-2-0 1-2-0 0-2-0 L2 -49