Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 6

Irving (2-4) @ South Grand Prairie (4-2), lost 0 – 27

Takeaway: South Grand Prairie took advantage of multiple Irving turnovers and racked up yards on the ground to win big.

Key Tigers: Tigers Defense, which caused three turnovers and kept the offense in the game for the first half.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-4) vs. Desoto (6-0)

*Thursday at 7pm

Preview:

Irving PPG – 13.0

DeSoto PPG – 40.2

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 29.8

DeSoto Points Allowed Per Game – 15.2

Irving Yards Per Game – 157.0

DeSoto Yards Per Game – 436.3

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 322.5

DeSoto Yards Allowed Per Game – 277.7

MacArthur (1-5) @ Cedar Hill (2-4), lost 0-51

Takeaway: Despite numerous injuries including their starting running back, Cedar Hill’s Josh Fleeks rushed for 193 yards and two scores in a Class 7-6A rout.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez, who split QB duties, rushed 13 times for 42 yards.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-5) @ Grand Prairie (2-4)

Preview:

MacArthur PPG – 9.2

Grand Prairie PPG – 20.0

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 37.3

Grand Prairie Allowed Per Game – 31.0

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 188.5

Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 283.5

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 369.7

Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 348.0

Nimitz (1-5) vs. Duncanville (6-0), lost 7-47

Takeaway: Duncanville used a balanced passing and rushing attack to win big on the road.

Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton, who rushed 15 times for 49 yards.

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-5) vs. Cedar Hill (2-4)

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 18.3

Cedar Hill PPG – 20.2

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 33.2

Cedar Hill Points Allowed Per Game – 23.8

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 223.8

Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 294.0

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 334.7

Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 265.5

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 6 0 0 1.000 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 W6 +150 Duncanville 6 0 0 1.000 3-0-0 3-0-0 3-0-0 W6 +221 South Grand Prairie 4 2 0 0.667 2-1-0 2-1-0 3-0-0 W3 +37 Cedar Hill 2 4 0 0.333 2-1-0 0-3-0 1-2-0 W1 -22 Grand Prairie 2 4 0 0.333 0-2-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 L2 -66 Irving 2 4 0 0.333 1-1-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 L1 -101 Irving MacArthur 1 5 0 0.167 1-2-0 0-3-0 0-3-0 L5 -169 Irving Nimitz 1 5 0 0.167 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-3-0 L3 -89