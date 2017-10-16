Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 6

Irving (2-4) @ South Grand Prairie (4-2), lost 0 – 27
Takeaway: South Grand Prairie took advantage of multiple Irving turnovers and racked up yards on the ground to win big.
Key Tigers: Tigers Defense, which caused three turnovers and kept the offense in the game for the first half.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-4) vs. Desoto (6-0)
*Thursday at 7pm
Preview:
Irving PPG – 13.0
DeSoto PPG – 40.2
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 29.8
DeSoto Points Allowed Per Game – 15.2
Irving Yards Per Game – 157.0
DeSoto Yards Per Game – 436.3
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 322.5
DeSoto Yards Allowed Per Game – 277.7
MacArthur (1-5) @ Cedar Hill (2-4), lost 0-51
Takeaway: Despite numerous injuries including their starting running back, Cedar Hill’s Josh Fleeks rushed for 193 yards and two scores in a Class 7-6A rout.
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez, who split QB duties, rushed 13 times for 42 yards.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-5) @ Grand Prairie (2-4)
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 9.2
Grand Prairie PPG – 20.0
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 37.3
Grand Prairie Allowed Per Game – 31.0
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 188.5
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 283.5
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 369.7
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 348.0
Nimitz (1-5) vs. Duncanville (6-0), lost 7-47
Takeaway: Duncanville used a balanced passing and rushing attack to win big on the road.
Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton, who rushed 15 times for 49 yards.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-5) vs. Cedar Hill (2-4)
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 18.3
Cedar Hill PPG – 20.2
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 33.2
Cedar Hill Points Allowed Per Game – 23.8
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 223.8
Cedar Hill Yards Per Game – 294.0
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 334.7
Cedar Hill Yards Allowed Per Game – 265.5
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|W6
|+150
|Duncanville
|6
|0
|0
|1.000
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|3-0-0
|W6
|+221
|South Grand Prairie
|4
|2
|0
|0.667
|2-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-0-0
|W3
|+37
|Cedar Hill
|2
|4
|0
|0.333
|2-1-0
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|W1
|-22
|Grand Prairie
|2
|4
|0
|0.333
|0-2-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|L2
|-66
|Irving
|2
|4
|0
|0.333
|1-1-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|L1
|-101
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|5
|0
|0.167
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|0-3-0
|L5
|-169
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|5
|0
|0.167
|0-3-0
|1-2-0
|0-3-0
|L3
|-89