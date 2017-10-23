Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 7

Irving (2-5) vs. DeSoto (7-0), lost 0 – 28
Takeaway: Irving was held to 108 yards and only four through the air in a heated matchup that had two brawls in the third quarter.
Key Tigers: RB James Miles rushed 20 times for 69 yards and accounted for nearly 70% of Irving’s Total Yards.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-5) vs. MacArthur (1-6)
Preview:
Irving PPG – 11.1
MacArthur PPG – 9.6
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 29.6
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 34.9
Irving Yards Per Game – 150.0
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 196.7
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 332.6
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 358.7
MacArthur (1-6) @ Grand Prairie (3-4), lost 12-20
Takeaway: MacArthur and Grand Prairie went back and forth through the first three quarters before Grand Prairie pulled away with a pair of field goals.
Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 10 of 26 for 102 yards and a score and also rushed 12 times for 54 yards and a rushing TD.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-6) @ Irving (2-5)
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 9.6
Irving PPG – 11.1
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 34.9
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 29.6
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 196.7
Irving Yards Per Game – 150.0
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 358.7
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 332.6
Nimitz (1-6) vs. Cedar Hill (3-4), lost 7-38
Takeaway: Cedar Hill rushed for 336 yards and five rushing touchdowns to pull ahead early from the Vikings.
Key Vikings: RB Christian Nelms rushed 20 times for 35 yards and had the only score on the day for the Vikings.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-6) @ South Grand Prairie (4-3)
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 16.7
South Grand Prairie PPG – 20.3
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 33.9
South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 17.0
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 209.0
South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 270.7
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 336.4
South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 213.7
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|DeSoto
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|W7
|+178
|Duncanville
|7
|0
|0
|1.000
|4-0-0
|3-0-0
|4-0-0
|W7
|+235
|South Grand Prairie
|4
|3
|0
|0.571
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|3-1-0
|L1
|+23
|Cedar Hill
|3
|4
|0
|0.429
|2-1-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|W2
|+9
|Grand Prairie
|3
|4
|0
|0.429
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|W1
|-58
|Irving
|2
|5
|0
|0.286
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|1-3-0
|L2
|-129
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|6
|0
|0.143
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|0-4-0
|L6
|-177
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|6
|0
|0.143
|0-4-0
|1-2-0
|0-4-0
|L4
|-120