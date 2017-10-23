Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 7

Irving (2-5) vs. DeSoto (7-0), lost 0 – 28

Takeaway: Irving was held to 108 yards and only four through the air in a heated matchup that had two brawls in the third quarter.

Key Tigers: RB James Miles rushed 20 times for 69 yards and accounted for nearly 70% of Irving’s Total Yards.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (2-5) vs. MacArthur (1-6)

Preview:

Irving PPG – 11.1

MacArthur PPG – 9.6

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 29.6

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 34.9

Irving Yards Per Game – 150.0

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 196.7

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 332.6

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 358.7

MacArthur (1-6) @ Grand Prairie (3-4), lost 12-20

Takeaway: MacArthur and Grand Prairie went back and forth through the first three quarters before Grand Prairie pulled away with a pair of field goals.

Key Cardinals: QB Brion Lopez was 10 of 26 for 102 yards and a score and also rushed 12 times for 54 yards and a rushing TD.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-6) @ Irving (2-5)

Preview:

Nimitz (1-6) vs. Cedar Hill (3-4), lost 7-38

Takeaway: Cedar Hill rushed for 336 yards and five rushing touchdowns to pull ahead early from the Vikings.

Key Vikings: RB Christian Nelms rushed 20 times for 35 yards and had the only score on the day for the Vikings.

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-6) @ South Grand Prairie (4-3)

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 16.7

South Grand Prairie PPG – 20.3

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 33.9

South Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 17.0

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 209.0

South Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 270.7

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 336.4

South Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 213.7

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF DeSoto 7 0 0 1.000 3-0-0 4-0-0 4-0-0 W7 +178 Duncanville 7 0 0 1.000 4-0-0 3-0-0 4-0-0 W7 +235 South Grand Prairie 4 3 0 0.571 2-1-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 L1 +23 Cedar Hill 3 4 0 0.429 2-1-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 W2 +9 Grand Prairie 3 4 0 0.429 1-2-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 W1 -58 Irving 2 5 0 0.286 1-2-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 L2 -129 Irving MacArthur 1 6 0 0.143 1-2-0 0-4-0 0-4-0 L6 -177 Irving Nimitz 1 6 0 0.143 0-4-0 1-2-0 0-4-0 L4 -120