Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 8

Irving (3-5) vs. MacArthur (1-7), won 24-20
Takeaway: MacArthur held a 3 point lead late in the fourth, but Irving fought back with a fourth quarter touchdown to solidify the win.
Key Tigers: RB James Miles rushed 21 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35 yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth.
Next Tigers Game: Irving (3-5) vs. Grand Prairie (3-5)
Preview:
Irving PPG – 12.8
Grand Prairie PPG – 18.8
Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 28.4
Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 29.1
Irving Yards Per Game – 162.1
Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 265.0
Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 313.5
Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 329.2
MacArthur (1-7) @ Irving (3-5), lost 20-24
Takeaway: MacArthur held a 3 point lead late in the fourth, but Irving fought back with a fourth quarter touchdown to solidify the win.
Key Cardinals: WR Tyson Hardin had 3 catches for 71 yards and a score.
Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-6) @ Duncanville (8-0)
Preview:
MacArthur PPG – 10.9
Duncanville PPG – 40.5
MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.5
Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 9.9
MacArthur Yards Per Game – 194.6
Duncanville Yards Per Game – 397.6
MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 344.8
Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 170.9
Nimitz (1-7) @ South Grand Prairie (5-3), lost 14-49
Takeaway: South Grand Prairie used a strong second quarter to win big, including three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.
Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 14imes for 131 yards.
Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-6) vs. DeSoto (7-1)
Preview:
Nimitz PPG – 16.4
DeSoto PPG – 35.4
Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 35.8
DeSoto Points Allowed Per Game – 14.4
Nimitz Yards Per Game – 214.0
DeSoto Yards Per Game – 398.6
Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 341.4
DeSoto Yards Allowed Per Game – 268.5
District 7-6A Standings:
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|Home
|Road
|CONF
|STRK
|DIFF
|Duncanville
|8
|0
|0
|1.000
|4-0-0
|4-0-0
|5-0-0
|W8
|+245
|DeSoto
|7
|1
|0
|0.875
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|4-1-0
|L1
|+168
|South Grand Prairie
|5
|3
|0
|0.625
|3-1-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|W1
|+58
|Cedar Hill
|4
|4
|0
|0.500
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|3-2-0
|W3
|+34
|Grand Prairie
|3
|5
|0
|0.375
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|L1
|-83
|Irving
|3
|5
|0
|0.375
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|2-3-0
|W1
|-125
|Irving MacArthur
|1
|7
|0
|0.125
|1-3-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|L7
|-181
|Irving Nimitz
|1
|7
|0
|0.125
|0-4-0
|1-3-0
|0-5-0
|L5
|-155