Irving High School Football Weekly Roundup: Week 8

Irving (3-5) vs. MacArthur (1-7), won 24-20

Takeaway: MacArthur held a 3 point lead late in the fourth, but Irving fought back with a fourth quarter touchdown to solidify the win.

Key Tigers: RB James Miles rushed 21 times for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35 yard touchdown scamper late in the fourth.

Next Tigers Game: Irving (3-5) vs. Grand Prairie (3-5)

Preview:

Irving PPG – 12.8

Grand Prairie PPG – 18.8

Irving Points Allowed Per Game – 28.4

Grand Prairie Points Allowed Per Game – 29.1

Irving Yards Per Game – 162.1

Grand Prairie Yards Per Game – 265.0

Irving Yards Allowed Per Game – 313.5

Grand Prairie Yards Allowed Per Game – 329.2

MacArthur (1-7) @ Irving (3-5), lost 20-24

Takeaway: MacArthur held a 3 point lead late in the fourth, but Irving fought back with a fourth quarter touchdown to solidify the win.

Key Cardinals: WR Tyson Hardin had 3 catches for 71 yards and a score.

Next Cardinals Game: MacArthur (1-6) @ Duncanville (8-0)

Preview:

MacArthur PPG – 10.9

Duncanville PPG – 40.5

MacArthur Points Allowed Per Game – 33.5

Duncanville Points Allowed Per Game – 9.9

MacArthur Yards Per Game – 194.6

Duncanville Yards Per Game – 397.6

MacArthur Yards Allowed Per Game – 344.8

Duncanville Yards Allowed Per Game – 170.9

Nimitz (1-7) @ South Grand Prairie (5-3), lost 14-49

Takeaway: South Grand Prairie used a strong second quarter to win big, including three touchdowns through the air and one on the ground.

Key Vikings: RB Derrick Hamilton rushed 14imes for 131 yards.

Next Vikings Game: Nimitz (1-6) vs. DeSoto (7-1)

Preview:

Nimitz PPG – 16.4

DeSoto PPG – 35.4

Nimitz Points Allowed Per Game – 35.8

DeSoto Points Allowed Per Game – 14.4

Nimitz Yards Per Game – 214.0

DeSoto Yards Per Game – 398.6

Nimitz Yards Allowed Per Game – 341.4

DeSoto Yards Allowed Per Game – 268.5

District 7-6A Standings:

Team W L T PCT Home Road CONF STRK DIFF Duncanville 8 0 0 1.000 4-0-0 4-0-0 5-0-0 W8 +245 DeSoto 7 1 0 0.875 3-1-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 L1 +168 South Grand Prairie 5 3 0 0.625 3-1-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 W1 +58 Cedar Hill 4 4 0 0.500 3-1-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 W3 +34 Grand Prairie 3 5 0 0.375 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 L1 -83 Irving 3 5 0 0.375 1-2-0 2-3-0 2-3-0 W1 -125 Irving MacArthur 1 7 0 0.125 1-3-0 0-4-0 0-5-0 L7 -181 Irving Nimitz 1 7 0 0.125 0-4-0 1-3-0 0-5-0 L5 -155