Irving High softball players make grand slam donation

Softball players at Irving High School pitched in to aid with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. The team dug through their inventory at school and at home and donated batting cage nets, 20 helmets, bats, some cleats and a few pair of pants to the drive spearheaded by a Houston-area coach.

Thirty-four schools across the state participated in the drive. Halfway through the trip to collect items, the first truck was filled, necessitating a second truck rental.

“We were glad to be part of it, and our girls were amazed when I told them our pick-up time had to be delayed because the original truck was completely full,” Irving High School head softball coach Joshua Lutrrall said. “They were amazed at how much stuff could be collected little by little when so many people worked together.”

SOURCE Irving ISD