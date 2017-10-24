Irving Police Department approved for STEP Grant

The Irving Police Department was recently approved for a Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Comprehensive Grant for fiscal year 2018.

The grant will help provide the means to deploy additional officers on Irving’s highways to enforce speeding, seatbelt, and distracted driving laws in addition to conducting DWI operations throughout the city. This year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will contribute $180,000 toward the STEP budget. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of alcohol and speed related crashes as well as reducing crash-related injury and fatality rates.

In addition to enforcement operations, the funding provides for various public information and educational efforts such as traffic safety presentations at community events, schools and other venues. The grant also makes allowances for training and minor equipment purchases.

During the fiscal year 2017 grant period, Irving officers wrote 7,162 speeding citations, 121 child restraint citations, 640 seatbelt citations and made 125 DWI arrests. The Irving Police Department will continue to partner with TxDOT and participate in programs that encourage and support efforts to enhance the safety of our roadways.

SOURCE Irving Police Department