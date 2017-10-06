Mark your calendar!

35th Annual Ms. Mature Irving

October 6

Celebrate the unique beauty and worth of our Irving senior women as they contend for the title of Ms. Mature Irving. Contestants will be judged on personality, talent and evening wear. All ages are welcome to attend. Adult tickets are $12 in advance and $14 at the door. Children ages 12 and under are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Advanced tickets may be purchased at Heritage Senior Center through 8 p.m. Oct. 5. Contact Pat Davenport for more details. This will be held at Irving Arts Center, Carpenter Hall.

East Africa Chamber of Commerce 2017 Conference

October 5 – 7

The EACC was formed with the vision to advance the social and economic development relationship between businesses and governmental agencies of East Africa and the U.S. To this end, and with the endorsement of the governments of East Africa through their Washington embassies, the Chamber is seeking membership, partnership and affiliations that will enable it to meet its objectives. The EACC conference will meet at Westin DFW Hotel.

Commemorative Air Force Wings over Dallas Air Show

October 6 – 8

2017 promises to be a great year and Wings Over Dallas has already chosen a “Heavy Bombers Theme” for 2017. All CAF aircraft are invited and welcome to attend. Whether your unit desires to sell rides or just coming for the fun, you and your CAF unit and aircraft should plan on attending. With the 75th anniversary of the Doolittle Raiders and the hope to get all of the CAF B-25’s to attend, we are most certain to have an all star line up of bombers, transports, liason, and fighters. We are even planning a Formation Clinic for the days prior leading up to the Airshow. This will be held at Dallas Executive Airport.

Contact David Oliver, Vice President of Operations : (630) 853-9624 or http://www.wingsoverdallas.org/

2nd Annual iRun Irving Fun Walk/Run

October 7

Lace up your running shoes and join us for the second annual iRun Fun Walk/Run and Wellness Fair to be held Saturday, October 7, at Joy and Ralph Ellis Stadium (formerly called Irving Schools Stadium). Check-in is at 8:15 a.m., and the 1.5-mile fun walk/run begins at 9 a.m. The event encourages all Irving ISD students, employees and families to get moving. Pre-registration is $5 per group or $10 per group at the event. Each group can include up to eight members. Register online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/iFunRun or with any physical education teacher.

Help Irving Fire, Red Cross Sound the Alarm

October 7

On Oct. 7, the Irving Fire Department and the City of Irving will join communities across the country for the American Red Cross “Sound the Alarm. Save a Life” event. The Irving Fire Department is asking for volunteers to help with the delivery and installation of smoke alarms. Volunteers will meet at 9 a.m., Oct. 7 at Irving Fire Administration, 845 W. Irving Blvd. According to the Red Cross every day, seven people die in house fires, most of those deaths occur in homes that lack working smoke alarms. From Sept. 23 to Oct. 15, Red Cross partners and volunteers are expected to install more than 100,000 free smoke alarms in high-risk neighborhoods nationwide.

Fall Frolic festival

October 7

Our Fall Frolic festival is only a week away and we are so excited! On Saturday, October 7, 11am-1pm, come join Keep Coppell Beautiful and the Friends of Coppell Nature Park for a day of outdoor adventure! As part of our annual Arbor Day celebration, we have books, crafts and we will be discussing why trees are so important to our environment. Additionally, enjoy Master Naturalist-led hikes, kid’s crafts, face-painting, games and a scavenger hunt. After completing the scavenger hunt you can enter to win a prize pack filled with everything you need to be an adventure seeking explorer! We will “pull back the curtain” to expose our skins, skulls, pelts, fossils, and other native artifacts in the exhibit hall. Boxcar Bandits will provide toe-tapping tunes to enjoy lunch from La Botana Taco Bar. Frolic on the trails, spread wildflower seeds, and discover new ways to experience Coppell’s hidden gem; the Coppell Nature Park.

Fall Mardi Gras Coppell

October 7

Celebrate Mardi Gras in the Fall with live music, festivities, and food! Wear your purple, gold and green and collect beads as we put a new twist on the Mardi Gras celebration! The kiddos can enjoy arts and crafts, dancing, and face painting! This will take place at the Square at Old Town, 768 W. Main Street.