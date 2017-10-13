Mark your calendar!

Cozby Library Hosting Indie Author Day

October 14, 1 to 3 pm

Cozby Library and Community Commons is hosting its first Indie Author Day. The event is free to all, so stop by to meet a real author and buy an autographed book.

Ricki Derek and his Big Band

October 20, 7:30 pm

Ricki Derek and his Big Band will take the center stage of the Irving Arts Center Carpenter Hall. The first show of the 2017-2018 season for the Entertainment Series of Irving is bound to be a hit. With sounds of ole Blue Eyes himself, Ricki Derek will quickly win the hearts of those in the audience with his crooner style performance and Frank Sinatra songs.

Chasing Rainbows–Songs of Judy Garland

October 20, 7:30 pm

Karen Luschar brings her acclaimed show ‘Chasing Rainbows–Songs of Judy Garland’ to the Irving Arts Center–Dupree Theatre. One performance only. Karen is a Dallas native but has lived in New York for many years.

Luschar captures Judy Garland’s heartbreaking vulnerability and spunk with almost 40 songs that this incredible icon imprinted on the hearts of millions including The Boy Next Door, Swanee, Easter Parade, A Great Day for the Irish, I Love a Piano, The Trolley Song, But Not For Me, and Come Rain or Come Shine. Garland’s story and music are seamlessly woven into this theatrical concert.

Tickets range from $13.50-$29.50. For Box Office reservations, call 972-252-2787 or go to: irvingartscenter.com