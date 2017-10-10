Medical City Las Colinas recognizes life-saving first responders

Medical City Las Colinas recognized five first responders at the Farmers Branch City Council meeting on Sept. 26 for their role in saving the life of a Carrollton resident. The first responders recognized included Farmers Branch Fire Department Paramedics Isaac Chan and Jacob Little, as well as Carrolton Fire Rescue members Captain Matthew Graham, Apparatus Operator Lynn Harpold, and Second Apparatus Operator Stephen Crawford.

On May 23, Farmers Branch Fire Department Medic 133 and Carrollton Fire Rescue Engine 115 were dispatched to an unconscious person in Carrollton. On arrival, Medic 133 found a 55 year-old male unconscious on the ground with labored breathing. A few moments later the man went into cardiac arrest. CPR was initiated, and the cardiac monitor showed he was suffering from ventricular fibrillation, a potentially life-threatening heart rhythm disturbance. This heart rhythm requires immediate defibrillation and administration of anti-arrhythmic medications. Multiple rounds of medication and defibrillation were delivered and pulse was restored while in-route to Medical City Las Colinas.

Once at Medical City Las Colinas, the patient was admitted to ICU. After being treated at Medical City Las Colinas, the patient was discharged for 10 days later.

“Without the rapid response care that was provided by the first responders, this patient would not be alive today,” said Jeremy Rountree, Assistant Chief Nursing Officer.