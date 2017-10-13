Nimitz spirit takes over halftime

The cheerleaders and Vikas dance team of Nimitz High School took the field at the 2017 SMU Spirit Extravaganza on Saturday, Sept. 23. They, along with several local drill teams and cheer squads, were a part of a 400-member dance performance during halftime as the SMU Mustangs faced Arkansas State.

Before the game, students toured the campus and sat with SMU students and professors for panel discussions on college life and the admissions process. Their trip was made possible by a grant from the Irving Schools Foundation.

SOURCE Irving ISD