Police investigate aggravated kidnapping

The Irving Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and robbery that occurred on Friday, Oct. 6, at approximately 9:10 p.m. in the 3200 block of Oceanview Street.

The victim, an 85 year-old woman, and her husband returned home from dinner and found the suspect sitting on their porch. The suspect used to be one of the husband’s caretakers when he was in a medical care facility.

The suspect got into the victim’s car saying she would show the victim the whereabouts of her missing jewelry. The victim had recently noticed jewelry missing from the house. As the victim began driving, the suspect pulled a knife on the victim saying it was a robbery. The victim honked the horn in an effort to attract attention, and the suspect began hitting her and stabbing her with the knife. The suspect also made threats indicating she would have the victim’s husband killed. The suspect then told the victim to drive to a particular location near Arlington where the suspect jumped out of the car and ran away. Customers at a gas station in the 4200 block of S. Collins Street in Arlington noticed the victim bleeding and called police. The victim was transported to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

The suspect is identified as 49 year-old Lesia Ann Coco and currently has an active warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping. Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Coco is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 (24hrs) or 911 as appropriate.

SOURCE Irving Police Department