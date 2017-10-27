Set the date!

Trash to Treasure Sale

October 28, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Heritage Senior Center announces its Trash to Treasure Sale on Saturday October 28th! Come shop for great items, this is a great place for flea market fans. We are also accepting vendors, contact the Heritage Senior Center, 200 S. Jefferson St. To learn more about the sale call 972 721-2496.

Texas Harmony Chorus

October 28

Texas Harmony Chorus’ annual show at Oak View Baptist Church in Irving. Texas Harmony is an integral part of the Irving community having sung at local retirement homes as well as other non-paid performances.

Trunk or Treat at Ratteree

October 31, 5 to 7 p.m.

Irving ISD’s James A. Ratteree Career Development Center is hosting a Trunk or Treat for the community. Ratteree students and teachers will dress up and dole out candy. There will be light refreshments, face painting, activities/games, and cosmetology students will be providing basic nail services.

Lone Star Youth Orchestra

November 1, 5:30-6:30pm

The Las Colinas Symphony Orchestra will be holding rolling auditions for the Lone Star Youth Orchestra. All auditions take place at the Irving Arts Center.

Auditions are by appointment only. All audition information can be found at www.lascolinassymphony.org/lsyo. Students can expect to perform two scales, a solo of their choice, and 2-3 excerpts that have been preselected for their instrument.

Based in Irving, TX, the Lone Star Youth Orchestra is the only tuition-free youth orchestra in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The Lone Star Youth Orchestra is open to all middle and high school students residing in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. These talented youths are given the opportunity to supplement and enhance their music education by learning symphonic literature through high-quality orchestral and ensemble training with the very best in the field.