Transportation for seniors, people with disabilities on the way

Dallas, TX — MV Transportation, a leading provider of paratransit services, has partnered with Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) to introduce rideshare company Lyft and provide on-demand transportation as part of MV’s operation of Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) paratransit program. This pilot marks the first of upcoming deployments of MV Mobility Services, an expansion of MV’s core transportation services that features integration with alternative modes of transport.

Through the pilot, MV has expanded mobility options for DART’s paratransit program, supplementing the core paratransit services operated by the MV Transportation team, and expanding the system’s capacity by seven percent through its partnership with Lyft.

Riders participating in the pilot enjoy up-to-date alerts about their trip while receiving the same level of service oversight to which they are accustomed, through MV’s call center. MV’s local team, led by General Manager Keith Anglin, ensures all aspects of service delivery meet rider and agency expectations.

In its agreement with DART, MV delivers more than 750,000 trips annually and provides management, oversight, operations, call center services, maintenance and fleet assets.

“As the market leader in paratransit services, MV considers it an obligation to continuously find new ways to help transit agencies control costs while maintaining the highest levels of safety, compliance and equity for passengers”, said Kevin A. Klika, Chief Operating Officer. “We strive to bring communities together with more efficient and affordable mobility solutions to improve people’s lives.

“At DART, we rely on our contractors to not just deliver service, but to also understand each riders’ profile to ensure our standards of quality are met for all individuals, in the most efficient and cost effective way,” said Doug Douglas, DART’s Vice President of Mobility Management Services. “Both MV and Lyft have been outstanding partners in meeting this expectation.”

“We’re excited to partner with MV to expand the mobility options available to DART’s paratransit passengers in the greater Dallas area,” said Yohan Bobcombe, Market Manager of Lyft Dallas/Fort Worth. “By working with MV to introduce Lyft as a new, safe and convenient option for DART paratransit trips, we’re helping improve access for passengers who rely on these services for their daily travel needs. Being part of these vital community transport programs is an important part of our mission to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.”

SOURCE Dallas Area Rapid Transit